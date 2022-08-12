It's too hot to go outside, play these top PC games you may have missed instead

Every week there are plenty of delectable PC games to try out, whether they’re new AAA releases, older classics, or niche titles that make you rethink your life. Each of the games on this list is exceptional in its own right, showcasing the variety and ingenuity of PC games.

Stray

Arguably the biggest breakout hit so far this year, Stray chronicles a stray cat that was separated from their family and must navigate through a mysterious and long-abandoned cybercity to get back home.

This game is truly masterful, with gorgeous graphics and realistic gameplay accompanied by a stellar soundtrack. The environmental design is the crowning jewel in an already exceptional game, from a cliff head overseeing lush green forests and a massive waterfall, to a neon hyper-cyber setting featuring bright, garish lighting against dingy and well-lived in spaces.

Of course, one of the biggest draws is how well Stray conveys the real-life body movement and language of cats. Seeing the protagonist move with such gracefulness gives the game a sense of realism to better ground the player among the more fantastic elements. Not to mention some of the most lovable NPCs doting around, which also happen to be robots.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

The original version, which was released for PS4 in 2018, received well-deserved praise for its simple yet deep and intuitive combat, the skill tree system allowing you to best customize Spider-Man’s abilities to your playstyle, the lived-in New York City environment, and the absolutely decadent web-swinging.

And with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered arrival on PC, a whole new audience gets to experience this exceptional game alongside some new content and updates. The biggest is Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, which comes with three story chapters and additional missions and challenges.

Graphics have also been improved such as ray-tracing, as well as other quality of life changes like customizable controls, and ultra-wide Monitor support. With all these features, the PC remastered version is looking to be a worthwhile addition to the Spider-Man family of titles.

Power Wash Simulator

This unconventional choice is one of the best PC games around for the neat freak in all of us. In Power Wash Simulator, you get to spray down filthy objects and locations with a high-pressure power washer until they go back to being shiny again.

While the premise is simple enough, its execution is what’s drawn in players to try out this game. You can fully customize your power washer with new parts as well as a wide variety of cleaning solutions, then wash off all the filth and grime from each object to your heart’s content. It’s a game meant for fans of those YouTube accounts that clean disgustingly dirty rugs and couches, as well as a game that supports the audience becoming more obsessed with seeing patios, parks, and cars getting the power wash treatment.

Power Wash Simulator is proof that all you need from a good game is compelling gameplay with a simple yet rewarding premise that’s executed well. Because sometimes you just want to wind down and play a stress-relieving title that helps you relax.

Digimon Survive

The long-awaited Digimon title from Bandai Namco, Digimon Survive is two-parts visual novel and one-part tactical RPG. Set in the modern day, several preteens are thrown into the extremely dangerous digital world and forced to survive along with their newfound monster partners.

The art and music are gorgeous and the characters are well fleshed out over the course of the story. The better to rip out your heart naturally, as any of these kids can die if you make the wrong move.

It works well as a hybrid game, as both styles of gameplay are well executed. It’s also satisfying to get close with your fellow classmates and Digimon partner, as it affects your attacks during battle and the ending path you end up on.

Digimon Survive takes the premise of Digimon Adventure 01 and puts an incredibly dark twist on it, showcasing the difficulties in keeping a group of vulnerable kids alive in a world that very much wants them dead.

Slay the Princess

Currently out as a demo, Slay the Princess is visual novel title that sees you having to slay a princess locked in a cabin basement, or else she’ll destroy the world. Or so you’re told by the Narrator, who has reached Stanley Parable levels of self awareness and pushiness.

The artwork is beautiful and the voice actors do an exceptional job bringing their characters to life. There’s an extensive amount of dialogue paths that separate into unique dialgue trees, which not only lead into various endings but also allows for you to roleplay your player character how you set fit.

Each path also sees the Princess become affected by those same choices, her form changing to match the hero’s perception of her. It’s a horrific and deeply psychological game that challenges videogame storytelling conventions and its often black and white goals. It’ll be interesting to see how this game evolves by the time the full version is released.