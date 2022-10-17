You can now buy a cheap Honor 70 and get a free smartwatch included

The Honor 70 is a great phone with the specs of a flagship at an affordable price. With this deal at the official Honor site you'll be able to bring it home for just £479.99 (opens in new tab) and get a free HONOR MagicWatch 2 and phone case included. That's £20 off the original price of the phone and over £100 of savings for the smartwatch and the case.

This is the first real price drop we've seen for this device since it came out in August 2022 and the best deal that includes a watch too. This could be a really special deal for someone who isn't too fussed about brand recognition, but focuses more on good performance and making the most out of the money spent.

The Honor 70 is one of the highlight Android devices that we have reviewed this year, with specs that match some of the best premium devices and a starting price that is comparable to a budget phone. Some of its standout features are its eye-catching design, its brilliant screen - perfect for streaming videos while on the go - and its fast-charging battery which only takes 40 minutes to charge.

It also has a great camera and its overall performance matches or even beats that of premium devices, at premium prices, like the Samsung Galaxy S22. In fact, in our best Android phones round-up it was only beaten by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for that crown.

Today's best Honor 70 deal

(opens in new tab) Honor 70 with free MagicWatch 2: from £499.99 £479.99 at Honor (opens in new tab)

Save £110 - This is one of the first discounts we've seen for this brilliant device since it came out in August. It'll save you £20 on the original price of the phone and an extra £90 on the price of MagicWatch 2. The Honor 70 is one of the best Android devices we have reviewed this year and it comes at a price tag of a mid-range device while sporting a lot of premium features.

Not quite your thing? Check out all of our best mobile phone deals for some great options on Samsung, iPhone and more.