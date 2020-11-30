Trying to find DJI Mini 2 Cyber Monday deals? The new drone has sadly been resistant to Black Friday and Cyber Monday price cuts so far, but we're here to show you the best places to find stock – and also a discounted microSD card to take advantage of those new 4K video powers.

The DJI Mini 2's official price tag is $449 / £419 and, right now, there are no major discounts available. DJI is currently running a Black Friday sale (which finishes at the end of Monday 30 November), but that unfortunately doesn't include the Mini 2.

That's not too surprising considering – it's brand new, which means the DJI Mavic Mini is instead getting some small price cuts. You can find these an other discounts in our Cyber Monday drone deals round-up. But does it make any difference which store you buy the Mini 2 from?

Despite the identical Mini 2 price tags, there are some small things things that could sway you towards getting it from a retailer on Cyber Monday, rather than DJI's online store. Some like Best Buy are offering an extended return period, while others are including bonuses like free repair cover or a memory card.

Another factor to bear in mind is whether to buy the Mini 2 in its standard bundle or the 'Fly More Combo'? We've done the sums to help you decide, so head to the 'Should you buy the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo?' section to read more about that (the short answer: yes, if you can stretch to it).

Here's where to buy the DJI Mini 2 on Cyber Monday, plus a cheap microSD card to go with it...

Where to buy the DJI Mini 2 in the US

DJI Mini 2: $449 at Amazon

If you need your DJI Mini 2 as fast as possible, the standard bundle is available right now on Amazon Prime with next-day delivery. The Fly More bundle is also available, but is showing a marginally slower estimated delivery time.View Deal

DJI Mini 2: $449 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an 'extended holiday return period' that lets you return your DJI Mini 2 anytime until January 16 – a little longer than the usual 30 days. This is available for both the $449 standard bundle and $599 Fly More Combo, although there's a fee of 15% of the purchase price if the box has been opened.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 with waterproof hard-shell case $518.95 $498.96 at B&H Photo Video

While the standard and Fly More Combo DJI Mini 2 bundles are available at B&H, the retailer is also offering this unique hardshell case kit with a $19.99 discount for Cyber Monday. This is particularly handy if you're planning to travel a lot with the Mini 2. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 30.View Deal

DJI Mini 2: $482.40 $449 at Adorama

While there are no major DJI Mini 2 discounts right now, some retailers like Adorama are throwing in the odd free accessory. This one comes with an online drones for beginners course and some PGYTECH landing gear extensions, which look handy for easier take-offs on surfaces like grass.View Deal

Where to buy the DJI Mini 2 in the UK

DJI Mini 2: £419 (or £453 with Repair Refresh cover) at Heliguy

If you fancy getting some repair cover with your Mini 2, then Heliguy is offering a 30% discount on its Repair Refresh service when you buy a DJI Mini 2. At £34 this is £11 cheaper than DJI Care, and the retailer is offering next-day delivery too.View Deal

DJI Mini 2: £419 at Currys

Currys is showing both the standard Mini 2 bundle and Fly More Combo as in stock for next-day delivery (for an added fee). The benefit of buying from Currys is its Price Match Promise, which is applicable up to seven days after your purchase – that means you'll also be covered if there's unexpected price drop soon.View Deal

DJI Mini 2: £419 at Amazon

While the Mini 2's Fly More Combo is available with next-day delivery from Amazon, the standard bundle has a slightly slower delivery time of a few days (even for Prime members). That's presumably due to its popularity over the Black Friday weekend, but Amazon remains a reliable source of stock.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo £549View Deal

DJI Mini 2: £419 at Wex Photo Video

If you're looking to get some CAA-approved drone training with your DJI Mini 2, then Wex is offering a £150 discount on Rusta's beginner drone course, along with a 30% discount on the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro (saving you £16), when you get the drone from the retailer. It is also offering next-day delivery.View Deal

Should you buy the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo?

Like most DJI drones, the Mini 2 is available to buy in two bundles – a standard one and a 'Fly More Combo'. So which should you go for?

The latter is pricier and certainly not essential for you to enjoy some trips out with your new drone. One of the appeals of the Mini 2 is also its low starter price tag.

That said, the Fly More Combo does offer good value for those who want longer flying sessions than the Mini 2's basic flight time of 31 minutes (which includes take-offs and landings).

The DJI Mini 2's Fly More Combo (Image credit: DJI)

On top of the standard bundle's accessories, the 'Fly More Combo' gets you two extra batteries, two extra spare pairs of props, a two-way charging hub, a DJI 18W USB wall charger, a handy shoulder bag and 12 extra screws.

Bought separately, those extras cost around $265 / £229, but the additional cost of the Mini 2 'Fly More Combo' is only $150 / £130. So if you fancy having some spare batteries (which cost $55 / £50 each), then that bundle does offer good value if you can stretch to it.

Another factor to bear in mind is that DJI Mini 2's Intelligent Flight Battery is currently out of stock with no return date, so it might be tricky to buy a spare battery at a later date if you go for the standard bundle. Still, the latter does still include everything you need to fly your DJI Mini 2, aside from a microSD card – and we've included recommendations and deals on those below.

What's the best microSD card for the DJI Mini 2?

The DJI Mini 2 doesn't have any internal storage and isn't bundled with a microSD either, so you'll need to snap one up if you don't have one handy.

The Mini 2 records 4K video at a higher 100mbps maximum bit-rate than the Mavic Mini. DJI recommends that you use a UHS-I microSD card that is Speed Class 3 or above, to avoid any issues with dropped frames.

But which of those cards should you go for? Luckily, DJI has a recommended list of microSD cards (which we've included below).

In even better news, it's a good time to buy a microSD card, as some have been discounted in the Cyber Monday deals – and we've rounded up some of the best microSD card deals below.

What size card should you go for? In general, you can expect to get roughly two minutes of 4K video per gigabyte of storage, so a 64GB microSD card will give you around two hours of footage. That's a lot longer than the Mini 2's battery life, though it does support cards all the way up to 256GB in size.

DJI's recommended microSD cards for the DJI Mini 2 Capacity Recommended cards 16GB SanDisk Extreme 32GB Samsung Pro Endurance, Samsung Evo Plus, SanDisk Industrial, SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2, SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A2, Lexar 633x, Lexar 667x 64GB Samsung Pro Endurance, Samsung Evo Plus, SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2, Lexar 633x, Lexar 667x, Lexar 1000x, Lexar High Endurance, Toshiba EXCERIA M303 V30 A1, Netac Pro V30 A1 128GB Samsung Pro Plus, Samsung Evo Plus, SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2, SanDisk Extreme Plus V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme Plus V30 A2, Lexar 633x, Lexar 667x, Lexar 1000x, Lexar High Endurance, Toshiba EXCERIA M303 V30 A1, Netac Pro V30 A1 256GB SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2

Best microSD card deals in the US

Samsung Pro Endurance 64GB $17.99 $12.99 at Amazon

DJI recommends either the 32GB or 64GB version of this card, which has 30MB/s write speeds, for the Mini 2. But the pricing sweet spot is the 64GB version, available for $12.99 right now.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A2 64GB: $18.45 $16.24 at Amazon

Built for life in action cameras and drones, this 64GB card takes things up a notch with 90MB/s write speeds and is ideal for shooting 4K UHD video. View Deal

Best microSD card deals in the UK

SanDisk Extreme V30 A2 128GB: £48.51 £16.99 at Amazon

With a 65% discount in this Cyber Monday deal, this 128GB card is a no-brainer for your drone or action camera needs. With 90MB/s write speeds, it's one of DJI's recommendations for the Mini 2.

View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A2 256GB: £112.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Looking for the ultimate microSD card for the DJI Mini 2? Now is the time to buy this 256GB card with 90MB/s write speeds, which has had a 56% discount that brings it down to its lowest price. Along with the A1 version, it's the only 256GB card DJI recommends.View Deal

