Don't miss the Apple AirPods at their cheapest price ever

You may not have to wait until this year's Black Friday deals to bag one of the holiday shopping season's best bargains as we're just spotted this unmissable offer on the 2nd generation Apple AirPods, which are now reduced to $79 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Today's AirPods deal beats the previous record low by $10, which we saw back during Prime Day this July. It's also $90 less than the latest Apple AirPods 3, which are a significant upgrade in terms of audio quality, performance and features, but also cost a lot more.

However, considering this is the lowest price ever for the last-generation model, we think it's a bargain if you're after a reasonable pair of wireless earbuds that offer excellent connectivity across the entire range of Apple tech.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $159 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Simply the cheapest price ever for the Apple AirPods, beating the previous record low by $10. These AirPods are the last generation model originally launched in 2019, but are still some of the best wireless earbuds to connect across the entire Apple ecosystem. The audio quality is reasonable and battery life is just four hours, but the included wired charging case provides a further 20 hours. At this price, though, is a good buy for Apple fans.

The AirPods 2 launched in 2019, and come with Apple's H1 Chip, which enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity to other Apple devices. It also gives you voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

Audio quality is decent for casual music listeners, though we did find some elements (such as the bass) a little underwhelming. These offer no active noise cancellation, either, which is a feature reserved for the more premium Apple AirPods Pro.

In terms of battery life, you get around four hours of use on a single charge, though the included wired charging case does give you an additional 20 hours. Wireless charging is supported, but that requires buying the fittingly-named wireless charging case – an extra expenditure of around $80. Not worth it in our eyes, especially if you're picking up these 2nd generation AirPods as they're now so cheap.

If you don't think they're the best wireless earbuds for you, we've got even more of today's best AirPods deals right here.