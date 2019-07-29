This stellar Epson projector is £700 off for today only

If you're in the market for a new projector, today could be your lucky day; the Epson EH-TW7400 Pro UHD projector has been given an enormous discount at Amazon.

Lasting just one day, this fantastic deal sees the £1999.99 retail price cut to £1,299.99 – that's a discount of £700, slashing the price by 35%.

It's important to note that, despite being part of Epson's PRO-UHD lineup, the EH-TW7400 isn't actually a native 4K projector,

Instead, this model works by splitting 4K images into two, before alternately projecting them side-by-side to create the '4K enhancement' look despite only having only a Full HD chipset.

That's not to say that this Epson projector doesn't look brilliant though; when we reviewed it, we were impressed by the sharp detail and vivid cinematic colour it creates, as well as its versatile lens-shift and seven-year lamp life.

You can check out this brilliant projector deal below – but you'll need to hurry if you want to get your hands on this high-spec projector, as this deal only last for one day.

The best projector deal we've found today

Epson EH-TW7400 projector £1,999.99 £1,299.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for this stunning Epson projector, cutting a massive £700 off the original retail price. With crisp detail and bright colours, the EH-TW7400 is an attractive option for anyone who wants to enhance their home cinema setup – and at this price, it looks even better. View Deal