This Samsung tablet is cheaper than an iPad and the one to buy if you're on a budget

Not everyone needs the largest, fastest, and most powerful tablet. If you're after a basic device at a budget price that can browse the web, send emails, stream video, and play the odd simple game or two, then you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, as it's available for its cheapest price ever.

You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon for $139.99 (opens in new tab) (was $229.99). It's a return to the lowest price that we've only seen available twice before, and it beats the current deals at Walmart and Best Buy, where the tablet is at least $60 more. This record low for the device makes it the best cheap tablet for less than $200.

Granted, it's not all the way up there with the best tablets like the more modern Galaxy Tab S8 and Apple iPad, as both are more powerful, but they cost at least twice as much for even the most basic models. And while some Fire tablets are cheaper, they're locked into the Amazon ecosystem. For all your most basic needs, then, it is one of the best tablet deals available right now.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price ever for the budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. This super-affordable tablet has a 10.5-inch screen, a reasonable 32GB of storage, and a healthy 13 hours of battery life. It's definitely not able to compete with more premium devices, but it's fine at handling general everyday tasks, including web browsing, media streaming, sending emails, and simple games. The options with 64GB and 128GB of storage are also reduced to their cheapest prices yet if you'd prefer more room for files and applications.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is positioned as an affordable entry-level tablet for general everyday use. Even though it's a cheap option, it still sports a wide 10.5-inch screen that can display media in full HD, plus the Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure solid performance. The battery life impresses, too, with up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Today's discounted model comes with 32GB of in-built storage – which is, admittedly, somewhat restrictive – but it can be easily expanded with a microSD card. You can also choose to pay a little extra and upgrade to versions with 64GB or 128GB of storage at Amazon. Both of these are down to their lowest prices ever, too.

It's a busy time for the manufacturer, as right now, the Discover Samsung sale is underway. It will run through Sunday, featuring some of the biggest discounts on top TVs, phones, tablets, and appliances, with fresh daily deals throughout the week and limited-time flash deals every day from 12pm - 4pm ET. You can stick with us for all the latest news and regular updates on the best offers.

