Discover Samsung sale starts now – get big savings on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and more

Samsung has launched a week-long sale that will feature terrific deals on many of its top products, including TVs, phones, energy-efficient appliances, tablets, earbuds, vacuums, and more. All will be on sale throughout the week of March 20 - 26 as part of the Discover Samsung Event (opens in new tab), with many down to the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Alongside all of the offers, a press release (opens in new tab) from Samsung announced that double the amount of Samsung Rewards points can be earned on all purchases. These can then be spent on future purchases at Samsung. And there's also up to 76% off three years of Samsung Care+ on eligible products if you want the extra peace of mind that comes from additional cover.

Onto the event itself, then. The Discover Samsung sale starts with today's massive deal of the day: up to $850 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The considerable discount on the manufacturer's latest top-end smartphone comes from trade-in rebates of up to $750, plus $100 of instant credit to spend on the official Samsung store.

That means you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as low as $449.99. A terrific price to pay for what we called one of the best phones in the world in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

Discover Samsung sale: Deal of the Day

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $100 store credit, plus up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.8-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra deal drops the price of the high-end flagship smartphone to as low as $449.99 after an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750. You also get a handy $100 store credit to spend at Samsung on extras or accessories such as earbuds, a smartwatch or a case. This is a great promotion and one that can cut down the usually prohibitive price of the Ultra series devices significantly. Note, however, that this flash deal at Samsung is available for today only.

As well as other phone deals and headline offers such as this each day, Samsung will run a series of limited-time flash deals through Sunday. These offers will only be available for four hours at a time between 12PM - 4PM ET, so you'll want to check in regularly to ensure you don't miss out.

Upcoming offers include up to $800 off QLED TVs, up to 58% off home appliances, soundbars from $129.99 and the Smart Tag+ for just $20. We'll cover the best deals right here.

Latest and upcoming flash deals at Samsung

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,399 now $999 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Q60B may be one of the manufacturer's older 4K QLED TVs but this is a heck of a lot of screen real estate for the money. Similar-sized models of newer displays are often at least $500 more, while this offer brings the large 75-inch version back down to its cheapest price since the end of last year. In our Samsung Q60B review, we recognised that compromises had been made to make to make the set more affordable. However, the QLED tech was effective at delivering solid picture quality with high brightness, rich colors and a premium feel for general viewing. Available March 20th from 12pm - 4pm ET

The Discover Samsung sale is just getting started. You can stick with us over the next seven days as we share even more standout daily deals from the event and alert you whenever a new flash deal starts - all so you can catch the best limited-time bargains. And be sure to check for extra savings with all the currently available Samsung promo codes.