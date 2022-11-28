This record-low Beats deal makes me wish I needed new wireless buds

If you need a pair of wireless earbuds and haven't bought a pair yet for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then I've got news for you - you've just won the jackpot. A whole variety of Beats headphones are now on sale at their lowest-ever price, including the Beats Studio Pro, which is now just $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - a whopping $60 off its MSRP.

Now, I don't need a new pair of wireless earbuds. There is literally no viable reason I can come up with to buy another pair when I have some perfectly good Sony WF-XB700 earbuds and a pair of Bose NC700 at my disposal.

I even have Apple Earpods for when I'm taking calls, seeing as my noise-canceling devices are a nightmare for communications - that's how much I cover my ground when buying audio devices.

Does any of this change the fact that I really, really want to make the most of these incredible Bose headphone deals? Of course not, because who in their right mind can look at these deals and not think, "I must have that"?

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When they launched, we called these "the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made", and though they've now been surpassed by the Beats Fit Pro for that accolade, they're incredible value with this $60 saving – the cheapest we've seen yet. For under $100 you're getting impressive sound quality and solid active noise cancellation, plus a suite of extra features on both iPhone and Android. The call quality isn't perfect and the battery life is just fine at a total of 15 hours but if you just want to disappear into your music, these literally sound and, more importantly, feel great.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds: was £219.99 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Any reduction on these four-star rated earbuds is a good one this Black Friday – but this is a great little deal. The Beats Fit Pro deliver a distinctly AirPod like experience at a cheaper price than Apple's latest Pro generation. The active noise cancelling is excellent and you can also make the most of spatial audio on Apple Music. An IPX4 rating means these are sweat proof for trips to the gym and the design means they won't be leaving your ears any time soon.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones: was $349 now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This isn't as big a discount as it appears – these have been available for around $199 often recently, but their price has fluctuated a lot. However, in keeping with a lot of offers this Black Friday, this price is the cheapest they've ever been. They're a few years old, so their noise-canceling and sound quality has been bettered by rivals… but for this price, they're still good value, and still carry that Beats style.

Beats make some of our favorite headphones and earbuds on the market, so we're always excited to see them discounted - but especially so when the deals are this good. If you're looking to replace an older device, but don't want to splash out on the latest generation of often overpriced buds, these deals are fantastic.

