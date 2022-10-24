This Microsoft Surface Pro bundle is an early Black Friday bargain

Early Black Friday deals are already here and Best Buy has just dropped a huge offer on one of Microsoft's popular laptop-tablet hybrids. The Surface Pro 9 may launch later this year, but you can now get a previous generation Surface Pro 7+ with a Type Cover keyboard included for free all for just $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

That's a huge $330 saving off the normal price - and an even better bargain when you consider that the almost necessary Type Cover accessory usually costs around $130 by itself. Without that, you'd have to make do with the on-screen keyboard, which isn't the easiest or most convenient option if you intend to use the Surface Pro for work or more involving tasks.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro deal

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): $929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming and more.

This version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's a fairly basic spec but is able to handle all of your day-to-day computing needs and light work. We're especially glad to see 8GB of RAM at this price, which will ensure solid performance when multitasking.

Meanwhile, the 12.3-inch touchscreen is a clear and crisp display that supports high-end resolutions up to 2736 x 1824 for excellent image quality. A study kickstand and front-facing camera make the Surface Pro ideal for video calls from anywhere, too. It also helps that the device weighs less than two pounds, so it's easy to take with you anywhere.

Just a small word of warning about that portability, though. Microsoft suggests that battery life is up to 15 hours on a single charge, but in our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we found that it often fell below this mark and lasted anywhere between 4 - 8 hours.

Still, this is a strong start to Black Friday and one of the best Surface Pro deals we've seen in months. Keep an eye out for more laptop deals as we share all the best ones we find over the coming weeks, as well as the top Best Buy Black Friday deals now the retailer's end-of-year sale is underway.