A mega late Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal worth considering — This $789 Amazon bargain is its lowest price yet

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1099.99 $789 at Amazon

Save $210 A terrific low price for the latest Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. With a 13-inch display and weighing under 900g (two pounds), this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming and more.

Early Cyber Monday deals are already here and Amazon has dropped a huge offer on one of Microsoft's popular tablet hybrids, generally used as a business laptop. The Surface Pro 10 may launch next year, but you can now get the current generation Surface Pro 9 for a mere $789 (but without the Type Cover).

That's a huge $210 saving on the normal price, but it is a shame that the almost necessary Type Cover accessory which usually costs around $130 by itself is not included. Without that, you have to make do with the on-screen keyboard, which isn't the easiest or most convenient option if you intend to use the Surface Pro for work or more involved tasks.

This version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 comes with a 12th generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's a fairly basic spec but is able to handle all of your day-to-day computing needs and light work. We're especially glad to see 8GB of RAM at this price, which will ensure solid performance when multitasking.

Meanwhile, the 13-inch touchscreen is a clear and crisp display that supports high-end resolutions up to 2880 x 1920 pixels for excellent image quality; that is almost 3X the resolution on a standard full HD laptop display.

A study kickstand and full HD front-facing camera make the Surface Pro ideal for video calls from anywhere, too. It also helps that the device weighs less than two pounds, so it's easy to take with you anywhere.

Just a small word of warning about that portability, though. Microsoft suggests that battery life is up to 15.5 hours on a single charge, but in our most recent x86-based Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we found that it often fell below this mark and lasted anywhere between four to eight hours.

We reviewed the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G which sports a different processor altogether, a custom Microsoft CPU based on Arm, that unfortunately doesn't provide with a straight apple-to-apple comparison with today's deal. Back in December 2022, we said "With its bigger screen, nested and slim pencil, and day-beating battery life, the Surface Pro 9 5G moves Microsoft's Surface line in the right direction, but the custom ARM chip brings with it a host of hiccups."