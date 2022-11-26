The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is even cheaper for Cyber Monday

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is a highly sought-after product year-round, but especially during seasonal sales when you can snag some stellar savings, like this deal knocking 28% off this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle at Amazon (opens in new tab), which comes with 10 single-serve sachets and two exclusive ceramic cups.

Earlier this week for Black Friday, Amazon only knocked 16% off the price, but as part of the Cyber Monday deals, we're seeing all-time low prices for this particular bundle.

Using Dualit technology to perfectly and evenly blend chocolate and milk into a velvety smooth consistency in just 2.5 minutes, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is available in white, platinum, copper, satin black, and charcoal.

Alternatively, you can save even more when you shop direct, with this deal offering half price at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab) with a 6 or 12-month subscription.

That's right, this cracking offer knocks 50% off of its £99.95, bringing it down to £49.95 just in time for Christmas.

We've seen the price drop this low before, but never lower, and you're unlikely to find it cheaper elsewhere, so it's a fantastic time to snag yourself this luxury hot chocolate gadget.

Simply hit the button labeled 'Buy with subscription for £49.95 (SAVE £50)', choose which colour Velvetiser you'd like, then whether you want two boxes of sachet for six months or one per month for a year. Then, you're all set to choose your flavours - you can change these any time - and check out.

Today's best Black Friday Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deals

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle: was £109.95 now £79 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

If you don't fancy committing to six or 12 months of chocolatey goodness, the next best deal is at Amazon. You can save 28% on this bundle, which includes two cups and 10 hot chocolate sachets. This is a further 12% off versus earlier this week, when it was only 16% off.



(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £99.95 now £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

Hotel Chocolat is known for delicious, luxurious chocolate, so you know this collaborative effort powered by Dualit's engineering prowess is going to net you some deliciously smooth hot chocolates that will warm your winter nights.

Both of these deals are a fantastic way to get more bang for your buck if you've been waiting to get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. It makes for a great Christmas present or a delightful self-indulgent gift to yourself.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the UK.

More UK Black Friday deals