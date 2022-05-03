The Apple Watch 7 is back in stock and on sale for $329 - the lowest price ever

Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, is back in stock at Amazon and down to a record-low price of $329 (was $399). That's a massive $70 discount and an incredible deal for the featured-packed smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the highly coveted Black sports band, which has been out of stock at Amazon for the past couple of weeks. This is the lowest price we've ever seen, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship, so you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple Watch 7 deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - The best-selling Apple Watch 7 is back in stock and on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's a massive $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Black sports band, and the Apple Watch is in stock and ready to ship.

More Apple Watch deals

