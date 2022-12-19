Save 50% on this Dungeons & Dragons rulebook set – a superb Christmas gift

I've spent years relying on clunky and incomplete online references to play Dungeons & Dragons, but I might finally treat myself to real thing now there's 50% off three core D&D sourcebooks in this beautifully-presented gift set.

It's a massive saving on the usually pricey collection of tomes for the tabletop role-playing game that makes an ideal Christmas gift for the first-time or relatively new Dungeons & Dragons player in your life.

The collector's box contains the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide and Monster Manual – all of which usually cost up to $50 / £40 each when bought separately. This collection contains them all for for $85.99 (was $169.95) at Amazon US (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, those in the UK can pick it up for £69.99 (was £139.99) at Amazon UK (opens in new tab).

Plus, there's free DM screen included, too, so that's everything needed to play or run a game of Dungeon's and Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set

Get 50% off a trio essential books that are needed to play and run D&D adventures. This is a big saving on the usual price, as buying all three separately can often set you back upwards of $150. Plus, you get them all together in a sleek case that makes it perfect for gifting this Christmas. And there's a free DM screen included, too.

The same 50% saving on this smartly-presented collection of the three core Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks is also available at Amazon UK. Again, this is a huge reduction compared to buying them all separately as they regularly retail for around £40 each. It also includes the free DM screen, which is a neat freebie.

In terms of contents, the Player's Handbook is the essential rule book as it contains everything you need to take part in your first D&D adventure. Inside, there's information on how to create a character, the key rules for roleplaying and combat, and a glossary of equipment and spells that you can refer to throughout the game.

The other two books – the Dungeon Master's Guide and Monster Manual – are for when you're ready to hop on the other side of the DM screen to run your own games. The former teaches you how to create adventures for your players, while the latter gives you a vast compendium of creatures to test your unsuspecting victims (sorry I mean friends) in combat.

Altogether, this set is the ideal present for any D&D fan. It's true that a lot of this information can be scrounged up by searching online, but the results are not always clear or comprehensive. Anyone with more than a passing interest in the tabletop RPG that's looking to take the hobby to the next level will really appreciate having all this key info to hand.

