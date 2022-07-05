Save 50% on Amazon’s top Fire TV streamer in this hot pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon is off to a strong start with its early Prime Day deals, having cut the price of its Fire TV Cube from $119.99 to just $59.99 (opens in new tab) – a drop that will continue from now through Saturday 7/9. The deal gives Prime members a chance to scoop up Amazon’s top streamer at a strikingly low price – one just $5 above the company’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The Fire TV Cube had previously dipped to $69.99 in February 2022 and has seen its price bounce between that amount and the original $119.99 list on a regular basis since then. But the current $59.99 is the Fire TV Cube’s lowest price yet, making it an almost irresistible deal for anyone looking to nab a feature-packed 4K streamer.

Amazon hasn’t yet listed any Prime Day deals for its Fire TV stick family, which is led by the $54.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Max and followed by the $39.99 Fire TV Stick 4K. And while both are solid choices if you want a stick-based streamer, the Cube was selected as the top Alexa option in our best streaming device for your TV guide and earned 4.5 out of 5 stars when we initially reviewed it.

A major upgrade over the first Amazon Fire TV Cube, the company’s gen-2 version features an upgraded processor to make on-screen browsing quick and responsive as well as Dolby Vision HDR support. The Cube is also the company’s only streamer to provide hands-free Alexa voice control and uses eight far-field microphones to make sure your commands are carried out. (A standard remote control with a built-in mic is also provided.)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube | was $119.99 | now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Score one of the top video streamers at an historically low price. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a full-featured 4K model with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and it supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control.

Compared with other top streamers like the Roku Ultra ($99) and Apple TV 4K (starts at $179), the Fire TV Cube priced at $59.99 is a seriously great deal. Like those other options, it supports all the major HDR variants, but adds in HDR10+, a format the others don’t support. Alexa voice control can be harnessed to operate other smart devices in your home like lighting, shades, and heating/cooling systems, and it also handles IR commands for tasks like adjusting the volume of a soundbar or TV.

As for future-proofing considerations, while it’s always possible Amazon will roll out a new streaming box, there’s been no indication from the company that a replacement model is in the works. In the meantime, the Fire TV Cube does just about everything one could ask of a flagship streamer.