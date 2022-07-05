Save 50% on Amazon’s top Fire TV streamer in this hot pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon is off to a strong start with its early Prime Day deals, having cut the price of its Fire TV Cube from $119.99 to just $59.99 (opens in new tab) – a drop that will continue from now through Saturday 7/9. The deal gives Prime members a chance to scoop up Amazon’s top streamer at a strikingly low price – one just $5 above the company’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
The Fire TV Cube had previously dipped to $69.99 in February 2022 and has seen its price bounce between that amount and the original $119.99 list on a regular basis since then. But the current $59.99 is the Fire TV Cube’s lowest price yet, making it an almost irresistible deal for anyone looking to nab a feature-packed 4K streamer.
Amazon hasn’t yet listed any Prime Day deals for its Fire TV stick family, which is led by the $54.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Max and followed by the $39.99 Fire TV Stick 4K. And while both are solid choices if you want a stick-based streamer, the Cube was selected as the top Alexa option in our best streaming device for your TV guide and earned 4.5 out of 5 stars when we initially reviewed it.
A major upgrade over the first Amazon Fire TV Cube, the company’s gen-2 version features an upgraded processor to make on-screen browsing quick and responsive as well as Dolby Vision HDR support. The Cube is also the company’s only streamer to provide hands-free Alexa voice control and uses eight far-field microphones to make sure your commands are carried out. (A standard remote control with a built-in mic is also provided.)
Amazon Fire TV Cube | was
$119.99 | now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Score one of the top video streamers at an historically low price. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a full-featured 4K model with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and it supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control.
Compared with other top streamers like the Roku Ultra ($99) and Apple TV 4K (starts at $179), the Fire TV Cube priced at $59.99 is a seriously great deal. Like those other options, it supports all the major HDR variants, but adds in HDR10+, a format the others don’t support. Alexa voice control can be harnessed to operate other smart devices in your home like lighting, shades, and heating/cooling systems, and it also handles IR commands for tasks like adjusting the volume of a soundbar or TV.
As for future-proofing considerations, while it’s always possible Amazon will roll out a new streaming box, there’s been no indication from the company that a replacement model is in the works. In the meantime, the Fire TV Cube does just about everything one could ask of a flagship streamer.
Check out our full review to read more about the Fire TV Cube’s features and performance. And don’t forget to read our guide to the best streaming devices to see how the Fire TV Cube stacks up against its competition.