Quick! The Apple AirPods Pro drop to lowest price of the year at Amazon

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon and we've spotted some fantastic discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro on sale for $174 (was $249) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've seen this year. If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 (was $159) (opens in new tab).



The AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life and up to four hours of listening time on one charge.



The AirPods 2 include Apple's H1 Chip, enabling faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 Chip also offers voice control with Siri to get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. You're also getting a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



While we've seen lower prices for the AirPods during Black Friday, today's offer from Amazon is the best deal we've seen this year and an impressive discount on Apple's best-selling earbuds.

Today's best AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174 right now. That's a massive $75 discount and the best deal we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $59 - If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's a massive $59 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2019 AirPods include a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

More AirPods deals

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.