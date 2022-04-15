Hurry! The Apple AirPods Pro just dropped to $174 - the lowest price of 2022

By published

Snag a $75 discount on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro on dark green background
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been looking to snag a deal on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro, then now is your chance. Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $174 (was $249) - that's a $75 discount and the lowest price we've seen this year.

The AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life and up to four hours of listening time on one charge.

Today's AirPods deal is the best deal you can find and just $15 more than the record-low price. The AirPods Pro are in stock and ready to ship, so you should snap up this bargain now before it's too late.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174 at Amazon
Save $75 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174 right now. That's a massive $75 discount and the best deal we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

More AirPods deals

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.