Quick - the AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest price at Amazon

We've just spotted the latest Apple AirPods Pro on sale for £225 (was £249) at Amazon today - a match for the lowest price yet.

This £15 off might not seem like much, but it's actually one of the best deals yet on these premium buds since they were released back in September of last year. We briefly saw them reach this price at the beginning of May last month, but that record-beating price only stuck around for a few days. If you're looking for a discount on these great buds, then it's a good idea to pick this one up sooner rather than later.

Lowest price AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): was £249 now £225 at Amazon

Looking for a great pair of premium buds? The latest Apple AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest ever price at Amazon today. While pricey, the AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic pair of buds and an impressive upgrade versus the original model. Not only does the second iteration have much improved sound quality, but noise cancellation and improved battery life.

An excellent pair of premium Apple buds

Good noise cancellation

Improved sound quality versus 1st gen

IPX4 water resistant

MagSafe charger included

Our AirPods Pro 2 review was pretty glowing when we put these buds to the test, awarding them four and a half stars out of five. Overall, we think they're some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now and a solid upgrade versus the original AirPods Pro.

A high price makes them a fairly niche buy, and we wouldn't recommend them to Android users since you don't get the full functionality, but they do offer exceptional noise cancellation. A couple of handy new features include the volume control on the stems and a new personalised Spatial Audio mode that can be useful depending on the situation. As always, the AirPods Pro come with their own handy charging case that's going to enable you to boost the battery life up to 30 hours wirelessly and silicone ear tips that enable them to be a little more customisable than the standard AirPods in regards to fit.

