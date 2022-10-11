Quick! Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now $52 off in the Prime Day October sale

This is not a time to dawdle! Right now, you can save an incredible $52 on Sony's excellent (and new!) WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, currently discounted to just $348 (opens in new tab) from $400 at Amazon – a massive saving which equates to 13% off on these brand new cans! Naturally, it's not something we've seen before, because they're new and they're class-leading.

This is unequivocal proof that Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale is in full force – and with super-early Prime Day deals this good, there's really no need to wait for Black Friday.

Today's outrageous Prime Day Sony headphones deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $51.99

Sony's latest wireless over-ears only came out in May 2022 and because they're every bit as talented as the excellent WH-1000XM4 they supersede, to see them discounted at all for Prime Day Early Access is a welcome surprize. And what a deal it is! The XM5 are every inch a class-leading set of Sony cans – just check out our five-star review (opens in new tab) (note the phrase "still the best in the business"). As long as their non-folding design works for you, these are the noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) to beat.

As we said in our five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent noise-cancellation, a wonderful sounding audio performance, smart ambient features and an app you'll actually want to use here.

Yes, the gains over the older model are more marginal this time around, but the XM5 are still better.

These cans echo the current trend for designs which lie flat over the nape of your neck (and in their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband (as the older XM4 did), and you're not getting any water-resistance rating, but if those small things don't bother you, this is a super saving on a class-leading product from Sony.

Naturally, as and when we see the best deals (we're working around the clock on this one, you can trust us) so shall you – but our Prime Day live blog is a very good page to head over to right now. You're very welcome – happy deals hunting!