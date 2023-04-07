Quick - Apple's latest iPad just crashed to a record-low of $399 at Amazon

Searching for a cheap iPad? Not only is Apple's 2022 10.9 iPad one of the best tablets you can buy, but it's also currently on sale at Amazon for just $399 (opens in new tab) (was $449). That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a newer model iPad.



Apple's 10.9 iPad was released in October of last year and includes the powerful A14 Bionic Chip for laptop-like speed and starts with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 10th-generation tablet features a new sleek, lightweight design and an upgraded 12MP Ultrawide front camera, enhancing face-time calls. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, support for the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and all-day battery life.

Today's best iPad deal at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras and 4K recording, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

If you're looking to spend a little less, Amazon also has the 2021 entry-level iPad on sale for $269 (was $329) - just $20 more than the record-low price. Need more power? The latest iPad Air is marked down to $499.99 (was $599.99), which is the lowest price we've seen.

More of today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $269 at Amazon

If you're looking for today's cheapest iPad deal, Amazon has the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad on sale for $269 - just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and decent chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially now that it's down to just $269.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air is also on sale at Amazon today - down to $499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. Today's offer is the 64GB model and applies to the Blue, Space Gray, and Starlight colors which are all currently in stock and ready to ship.

You can see more of the best iPad deals here, and if you're looking for something with less power, see the best Amazon Fire tablet deals.



You can also shop for more bargains in our 2023 Easter sales roundup, and look forward to the upcoming 2023 Memorial Day sales event.