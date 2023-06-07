Preorder Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G9 monitor and get a $250 gift card

Samsung has officially opened reservations for its upcoming gaming monitor: the Odyssey OLED G9 , for a limited time.

This massive 49-inch, 1800R curved display was originally revealed all the back during CES 2023. And there's been a lot of hype surrounding what is now the company's new flagship monitor since.

According to the company , each pixel is illuminated separately, “allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio” to deliver “true RGB and true black with color filters.” It boasts a dual Quad-HD resolution which, if it’s anything like other models in the series, translates to 5120 x 1440 pixels. The monitor also “features a 0.1ms response and 240Hz refreshing rate,” ensuring velvety smooth gameplay. In addition, gamers will also enjoy the onboard Samsung Gaming Hub, a streaming platform giving users a way to play titles via the cloud from key partners – all without having to download anything.

In other words, it's a monster of a gaming monitor.

We still don't know the price, although a German third-party retailer lists the Odyssey OLED G9 at 2,499 Euros which is a little over $2,600 USD (about £2100/$4,000 AUD). And you can now reserve your spot to pre-order.

Reserve now

Interested customers in United States have until Saturday, June 11 to reserve your spot with Samsung . This holds your place in line so you properly pre-order the Odyssey OLED G9 on June 12.

Once you get the opportunity to pre-order, you have until June 25 to complete the process or lose your place. A company representative told us that if register now you will get a $50 discount on your pre-order plus a $250 gift card during pre-order.

Reservations are not yet open in either the United Kingdom or Australia.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 pre-registration deal

