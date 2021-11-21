Need a cheap laptop? The Lenovo ChromeBook Flex 3 is just $169 for Black Friday

When you're on the market for a cheap laptop, it's easy to find a bunch of really crummy Windows 10 devices that just won't cut it - unless it's Black Friday. Right now, you can get a pretty decent Lenovo Chromebook for under $200.

At Amazon, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is just $169, down from its normal price of $319. That's a $150 savings, which means you're getting it for nearly half price. It's a pretty good Black Friday laptop deal, even if it's not the fanciest laptop around.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is an incredibly solid little Chromebook. It's not going to be winning any speed awards, but at just $169 for Black Friday it's a great gift, whether it's your kid's first laptop or something safe for a family member that seems to always get viruses.

Because at the end of the day, while it does just have a MediaTek MT8173C CPU and 4GB of RAM, it's still an ideal Chromebook if you just need something to check your email and check social media on the go. Plus, since it's a Chromebook, it's a perfect gift for less tech-savvy family members, as they're not going to be able to infect it with malware very easily.

Though, you should be aware that this little Chromebook won't really be capable of doing any heavy media editing, as the CPU is just not very powerful. But there are so many people that don't need that heavy lifting - and this is for them.

