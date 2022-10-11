Lowest price ever! Save $74 on the Apple TV 4K in this Prime Day October deal

The Apple TV 4K is our favorite streaming box for many reasons: support for high frame rate HDR, an excellent Siri voice command-compatible remote, and an ability to act as a HomeKit hub for smart device control. The only complaint we have is its high price, a factor eased considerably by Amazon’s early Prime Day sale which knocks that number down from $179 to $105, a $74 savings.

Apple products typically don’t see huge sales during Amazon events like the one happening today, which is why this Apple TV 4K deal is special. The only time you’ll likely find Apple’s top streamer priced this low again is on Black Friday , so why wait?

Amazon’s deal is for the 32GB Apple TV 4K version. A 64GB version offering greater storage is also available for $124 (normally $199), though it’s unlikely you’ll need that much capacity for general use.

Today's best Apple TV 4K deal

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $109 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been! It reached this low a price once before, but that's it. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms. You can also get the 64GB version for $129 instead of $199 (opens in new tab), but if you just watch movies and TV, you only need the 32GB version.

The Apple TV 4K offers reference-grade A/V performance with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos HDR. Its A12 Bionic chip contributes to speedy gameplay when streaming from Apple Arcade, and it also helps make browsing apps and movies via Apple’s excellent on-screen interface a breeze.

