Last-minute Christmas gift earbuds: Lindy LTS-50 IEMs are now 50% off at amazon

On the hunt for a last-minute Secret Santa gift with a maximum spend of £25? A stocking-filler for the music-lover in your life? Look no further.

Lindy's LTS-50 true wireless earbuds, which usually sell for £50, are now just £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Yes, they're still listed as £50, but check that little "apply 50% voucher" box next to the orange ribbon, underneath the RRP, and watch those pounds melt away!

Lindy LTS-50 earbuds: was £50 now £25 at Amazon

What a deal! Rarely do we see a half-price offer on true wireless earbuds, especially not in the direct run-up to Christmas (ie. after the big Black Friday sales events in November) but we like it! You're getting 6mm high fidelity drivers, mics for call-handling, a wireless charging case that nets you a total of 16 hours of juice and crucially, they've never dipped below £49.99 before!

So, are the Lindy LTS-50 any good? Might they be some of the best budget true wireless earbuds on the market? We can't say for sure, since it's not a model we've tested.

That said, Amazon's customer rating section certainly thinks so, at a glowing 4.5 stars – albeit with only eight reviews to go on.

Look, at this price, they're approaching the JLab Go Air Pop for affordability – and these earbuds certainly look more expensive than those.

There's no ANC, and that battery life (four hours from the buds and up to 16 in the wireless charging case) is acceptable rather than excellent for the money, but Lindy is one of those brands that's been garnering plenty of praise in hi-fi circles.

We didn't rate the over-ear Lindy BNX-60, but a lot has changed since 2017 and a quick scan of our sister publication What Hi-Fi?'s Lindy reviews (opens in new tab) paints a far rosier picture.

Our advice? It's silly money for a set of good-quality wireless earbuds in the run-up to gift-giving season. Want ANC to boot? Check out our selection of the best noise-cancelling earbuds of 2022, and in particular the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. Otherwise, give these from Lindy another look…