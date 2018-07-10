JBL Tune600BTNC: Overview, specs and price comparison

JBL Tune600BTNC

Noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones

Connectivity: Bluetooth, micro-USB, audio cable | Range: 10 metres | Colours: Black, dark blue, pink, white | Weight: 173g | Battery Life: 12-30 hours | Charging time: 2 hours | Driver size: 32mm | Frequency response range: 20Hz-20kHz | Maximum SPL: 95dB | Microphone: Included | Water Resistant: No | Warranty: 1 Year

12 hours battery life with noise cancelling

Compact flat-folding design

Powerful bass response from 32mm drivers

The Tune600BTNC are the newest 2018 mid range head phones from industry veteran JBL. Reasonably priced at under £100 / $100 RRP, you'll get JBLs signature deep but tight bass response in a fully wireless package. Onboard controls are located on the underside of the ear cups, allowing you to take calls and manage your playlist on the move. When in use you can expect a fairly good 12 hour battery life if you're using both Bluetooth and ANC, and up to 30 hours of playtime without noise cancelling activated. The headband is fully adjustable and the generously padded earphones have the usual swivel where the phone meets the band, allowing you to get a nice snug fit. When not in use, the headphones have a flat-folding hinge, giving them a small form factor when in storage.

Check out our guide to The best wireless headphones for 2018

Check out our guide to The best noise-cancelling headphones for 2018

Currys say: Connect wirelessly to your device for amazing sound quality with JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones. No more snagging your cable on your bag during your commute - just connect to your smartphone using Bluetooth and you'll have a hassle-free journey, at least when it comes to your music...Read more

Amazon Say: Introducing the JBL TUNE600BTNC active noise-cancelling wireless on-ear headphones, a flat-folding lightweight and compact solution for everyday use. The JBL TUNE600BTNC feature 32 mm JBL drivers that helps deliver JBL Pure Bass sound.... Read more

Today's best JBL Tune600BTNC deals: