If you need a new iPad, you can't beat Apple's 2022 tablet on sale for just $399

One of the best tablets you can buy is Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad, and we've just spotted it on sale for just $399 (was $449) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen for this iPad, which was already one of the cheapest Apple tablets you can buy right now.

We've also spotted the 2021 64GB iPad on sale at Best Buy for $269.99 (opens in new tab), which is just $30 more than today's deal on Apple's latest model. Comparing the two tablets, the 2022 iPad packs Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for boosted performance, improved cameras, and a lightweight, sleek design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It's a great tablet at a great price if you want to pick up an entry-level iPad.

2022 Apple iPad deal - lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras and 4K recording, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple's entry-level 10.9 iPad was released in October of last year and includes the powerful A14 Bionic Chip for laptop-like speed and starts with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 10th-generation tablet features a new sleek, lightweight design and an upgraded 12MP Ultrawide front camera, enhancing face-time calls. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, support for the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



