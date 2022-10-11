Great deal! LG’s 5.1.3-channel soundbar 43% off in this Prime Day October sale

LG’s 2022 soundbar lineup features a wide range of models with various capabilities. Sitting near the top of the line is the S80QR (opens in new tab), a 5.1.3-channel soundbar system that Amazon is now discounting to $596. That’s an incredible 43% savings on a high-performance system that will fill your room with Dolby Atmos sound.

The availability of a soundbar deal like this one proves that we’ll be seeing some serious sales during this early Prime Day event. It’s so good, in fact, that we’re not sure the company will be able to best it on Black Friday .

When we reviewed the 3.1.3-channel step-down version of this LG soundbar system, the main attraction was an extra up-firing speaker that aided both dialogue clarity and Dolby Atmos height effects. Otherwise, it’s a solid soundbar offering DTS:X processing and both Chromecast and AirPlay 2 wireless streaming.

Today's best LG soundbar deal

(opens in new tab) LG S80QR 5.1.3ch soundbar: (opens in new tab) $1,047 $597 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 43% - This 2022 LG soundbar system is being let go at a steep 43% discount from its original price. That's a fantastic deal for a 5.1.3-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. Our review (opens in new tab) of LG's 3.1.3-channel version praised its impeccable dialogue clarity, and with this model you're getting the same performance but with more features. Don't miss this sale!

This 5.1.3 model adds wireless rear speakers to the mix, which will result in an even greater sense of surround sound immersion than the 3.1.3 delivered in our test. The S80QR is also gaming-friendly, offering both regular HDMI and HDMI eARC ports with 4K and Dolby Vision passthrough, along with VRR and ALLM support.

To see other great deals happening today check out our Prime Day live blog, which will detail all the best sales on soundbars, TVs, and other cool stuff seeing steep discounts throughout the day.