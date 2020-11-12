Grab a cordless vacuum cleaner for less than $100 in this early Black Friday deal

Walmart's early Black Friday deals are already bearing fruit, especially if you're on the hunt for vacuum cleaner offers. For just $99 you can pick up this cordless Tineco vacuum cleaner, letting you go about your household chores free of the tyranny of cables.

Keep reading for how to claim the deal, and if you're outside of the US or away from Walmart's delivery locations, where to find similar deals near to you.

Walmart Black Friday deal: Tineco Dash Vacuum

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Cheaper than a lot of the cordless vacuums on the market, this Tineco A10 Dash might not have the recognition of those big brands but it's extremely well-reviewed by its purchasers on Walmart.



At just $99, you're making a saving of $50 over the usual $149 price tag – and while it's not the most advanced cordless vacuum on the market, it's got some features that make it worth a look for those on a tight budget.

Lightweight and with a 25-minute battery life, this is perfect for apartments, with the ability to convert into a hand vacuum for getting into hard to reach corners.

It's even got LED headlights for letting you spot dust and debris under darkened crevices – take THAT, RGB PC accessory makers!

Expect to see many more vacuum cleaner offers land at retailers over the Black Friday sales period, so stay locked to TechRadar for all the best items we can find.

Check out our list of the best vacuum cleaners if you want more suggestions of models in similar or higher-end price brackets.