Google's Pixel 7 preorder deals come with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro

This week's Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals at the Google Store can save you up to £379 (opens in new tab) by either bagging you a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro or a shiny new Pixel Watch on the house - depending on which model you go for.

These promotions are just a few of the excellent Google Pixel 7 deals that are being offered as part of the launch for the latest flagship devices from Google and easily the best of the bunch if you're looking to buy a device outright. Note, however, that you only have until October 17 to take advantage of these deals.

The standout offer here is this Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch LTE deal which gives you £379 off the original price - and you can save even more (up to £300) with an eligible trade-in.

The Google Pixel 7 was launched last week during Google's yearly event and comes with a few incremental improvements on the Pixel 6. For example, while the Pixel 7 comes with the basic camera setup on the rear cameras, the front-facing camera has been upgraded to 10.8MP from the 8MP on the Pixel 6.

There are also some new software features, such as Cinematic Blur, which adds a shallow depth of field effect to videos. The overall camera performance has been improved on the Pixel 7, thanks to its new Tensor G2 chipset, which Google claims allows for the Pixel line's best photo and video quality yet.

If you want to be the first to set hands on the newest Google devices this is a really good opportunity to go 2-for-1 and bring home a powerful and beautiful phone, as well as another great new gadget from the Google Store.

The best Google Pixel 7 deals at the Google Store

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro plus Pixel Watch: save £379 at the Google Store (opens in new tab)

You can now pre-order a Pixel 7 Pro at the Google Store and get a free Pixel Watch - worth £379 by itself. Although you're looking at paying £849 for the phone itself upfront here, an additional trade-in rebate of up to £300 is also available. As with the Pixel 7, you can choose to pay all of it upfront, or you can even split it up over 24 months with a 0% interest rate financing system.

Ends October 17.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 plus free Pixel Buds Pro: save £179 at the Google Store (opens in new tab)

This deal will get you the base model Pixel 7 and the new Google earbuds for just £599 - saving you £179 versus buying the bundle items separately. You can pay all of it upfront, or you can even split it up over 24 months with a 0% interest rate financing system.

Ends October 17.

Not convinced by these offers? Check out all of our best mobile phone deals for lots more options on all the best phones on the market right now.