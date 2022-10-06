Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals include free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order deals are now live at Carphone Warehouse with a free pair of the new Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch being thrown in with these gorgeous new flagships.

The Pixel 7 is available with a 25GB data deal for just £27.99/month with £49 upfront (opens in new tab), including the Pixel Buds Pro. Alternatively, you can pre-order the Pixel 7 Pro with a 50GB data deal for £37.99 and £49 upfront (opens in new tab), scoring a free Pixel Watch for good measure.

These Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals are really good for a brand-new devices and you'll be saving £179 on the Pixel Buds Pro and £379 on the Pixel Watch respectively.

The main improvements for both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro involve their excellent new cameras, which some are arguing could help them dethrone the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra as the best camera phones on the market.

They come with a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, as well as 10.8MP front cameras - which is a significant improvement on the 8MP front camera featured on the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with a high-res 30x digital zoom, up from 20x on the Pixel 6 Pro, as well as other previously unseen camera features such as real tone and Movie Motion Blur - which will give a similar blur effect to Apple’s iPhone 14 Cinematic Motion.

In terms of display, the Pixel 7 has a smaller screen (6.3-in) although retains the OLED 90Hz technology from the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 Pro has stuck with the 6.7-inch display but has a speedier 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution, and LTPO technology to help with battery life.

Today's best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £49 upfront | 25GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99/pm | Plus free Pixel Buds Pro

(opens in new tab)You can now pre-order the new Google Pixel 7 with this great deal at £29.99/month plus £49 upfront. You’ll get the latest Google flagship phone as well as 25GB of data and you can claim a free pair of the new Pixel Buds Pro with it too. The new Pixel 7 comes with a fantastically improved camera to challenge the best of its kind, a great new display, and battery life to last a full day or more. If you are a Pixel fan and are looking to get their latest creation for a very reasonable price then this deal is worth every penny.