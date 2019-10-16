The new Google Pixel 4 is basically $100 off with this Amazon deal

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have just arrived, and they're available for pre-order until October 21. They're already getting deals though, as Amazon is effectively giving $100 off when bundling either unlocked phone with a $100 Amazon gift card.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are Google's latest smartphones, and they offer an all-new camera experience on top of updated hardware.

Both phones now run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM, offering speedy performance in just about any task, including gaming. With 64GB and 128GB storage options, they also offer plenty of room for photos. 4K video may be more of a squeeze, but that's where Google's cloud storage can help free up space.

The screens of the Pixel 4 models are also updated. They now have a 90Hz refresh rate, which means everything on the display will appear smoother, as the image refreshes 50% more often. These are also OLED displays, offering excellent visuals thanks to the deep black levels offered by this display technology. You won't find that on the LCD-equipped iPhone 11.

The camera experience is amped up with the first use of a dual-camera system on the rear of a Pixel phone. Google has included a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP camera under a telephoto lens. The combination works to offer improvements in all sorts of shooting environments, from night scenes to portraits. A rubberized finish around the aluminum frame of the phone makes it even easier to hold onto the Pixel 4 while taking photos, as well.

There's an 8MP camera on the front as well as a new radar sensor that works with hand gestures, so you can control the Pixel 4 without touching it.

This deal gives you all of that in an unlocked form, so you can choose which mobile carrier you want to use, plus a $100 Amazon gift card that doubles as a bookmark.