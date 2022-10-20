Get a free Ring Video Doorbell with this Toshiba Fire TV and save £90

We're sure that cheap smart TVs and video doorbells are going to be two of the most popular items during this year's Black Friday deals. But there's no need to wait for separate offers on each as you can already bag an excellent value bundle featuring a Toshiba 50-inch Fire 4K TV and a free Ring Video Doorbell for £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

When bought separately, the Ring Video Doorbell would usually set you back £89, so that's an excellent value-for-money freebie along with one of today's best TV deals. It gets even better when you consider that the Toshiba Fire TV has cost as much as £399 in the past, so it's already a big saving before the smart home tech is added on top.

Toshiba Fire TV with free Ring Video Doorbell

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 50-inch Smart Fire 4K TV + Ring Video Doorbell: £388 £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £89 – This is a fantastic value tech pairing, featuring a competent mid-range display and the wireless version of the popular Ring Video Doorbell. The TV offers excellent 4K resolution picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR for superior lighting and colours, and access to all the top streaming apps. With the Smart capabilities, it'll even connect to your video doorbell so you can see and talk to visitors on your TV screen. The same offer is also available at Argos (opens in new tab).

The Toshiba UF3D 50-inch Smart Fire TV is a quality affordable display that's ideal for your everyday viewing. With support for 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR built-in, you get excellent and detailed image quality when watching movies or streaming your favorite TV shows. As far as cheap TVs go, it's exactly what you need at a reasonable size and a budget price.

As for the Ring Video Doorbell, this included wireless version is one of the best video doorbells. We like it because it's feature-rich and easy to set up as you don't need to connect it to your existing electrics. Instead, alerts will be sent through to your phone or TV where a full HD and colour video will show you who is at your door. Battery life is up to six months, while an additional subscription to Ring Protect allows you to record and review video footage at a later date for added security.

Of course, this excellent value pairing is just the start of this year's Black Friday TV deals. If you aren't ready to buy today or are looking for some more premium options, stick with TechRadar over the next two months for our full coverage of the end-of-year mega sales.