Fitbit Sense 2 crashes to just $80 in one of the best early Black Friday deals yet

You'll want to move fast on this, as we've spotted one of the best early Black Friday deals ever – either that or there's been a considerable misprice on the brand-new Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon. Either way, we don't think this offer is going to be available for long.

Right now, the Fitbit Sense 2 is only $79.95 at Amazon (was $299.95) (opens in new tab). That's a huge $220 off the usual price, and easily one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals. There's also a smaller $100 discount on the white and blue models, but it's the black version that's got the record-high discount.

This massive 73% price cut means the Fitbit Sense 2 is cheaper than all of the manufacturer's other smartwatches or fitness trackers, and it also comfortably beats both the Apple Watch 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of value for money.

Fitbit Sense 2 – lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $220 – Considering it's such a huge discount, we're not sure how long this best-ever offer on the brand-new Fitbit Sense 2 will be available. Nevertheless, you won't find a better deal this Black Friday if you're after an advanced smartwatch with a full suite of fitness and health-tracking features. It's currently cheaper than all of Fitbit's less capable devices, too, making this deal outstanding value for money.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the most advanced and comprehensive health and fitness smartwatch in the manufacturer's new lineup. The original version was already the best Fitbit for premium users, and this new version comes with excellent features for fitness tracking, stress management, sleep tracking and monitoring your heart health with the ECG app. That's alongside some everyday features including access to Google Wallet and Google Maps, as well as the option to receive notifications from your phone for calls and texts.

You get all-day body response tracking that can identify patterns that lead to stress, alongside suggestions for how to combat it, including breathing exercises and meditation. Meanwhile, the sleep tracking breaks down the quality of your previous night's rest, shows how long you spent in each sleep phase, and suggests how you can improve your sleep so that you can wake up feeling refreshed.