Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99

If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display.



The Insignia F20 Series TV sits at the number two spot for Amazon's best-selling TVs (opens in new tab), and today's price of just $79.99 is a new record-low and the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. It's a fantastic buy if you're in the market for an extra TV for a bedroom and a great bargain to grab before Amazon's official Black Friday deals begin.

Black Friday TV deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

For just $80, this smart TV includes the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. You also get a voice remote with Alexa, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. While the Insignia set lacks 4K capabilities, you still get full HD picture quality with DTS TruSurround sound - a great display option for an extra bedroom or if you're working with a small space.



We've listed more of today's best-budget Black Friday TV deals below, with record-low prices from Walmart, Best Buy, and the early Amazon Black Friday deals event.

More Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia 39-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Another If you're looking for a slightly bigger display, Amazon's Black Friday TV deals also have the 39-inch Insignia smart TV on sale for only $159.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 32-inch HD display comes with the Fire operating system for easy streaming and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – One of our favorite budget 50-inch Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Walmart's Black Friday TV deals include this 50-inch budget Vizio set on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this deal outstanding value.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $338 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is always a Black Friday favorite, and it's on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The Hisense set packs smart capabilities with the Roku experience so that you can stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): $509.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Amazon's early Black Friday TV deals also has the 50-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $399.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals. You'll also find lots of great offers with our TV deals roundup and the best deals on premium displays in our best OLED TV sales guide.