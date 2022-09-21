Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Best smartphone deals for you

Audio player loading…

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is here, and it brings a lot of smartphone offers. We have picked the best smartphone deals from the sale, and there are some fantastic ones on offer this time.

Smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Samsung, Realme and Tecno are available at great discounts. Some phones are coming on a deal for the first time, and some are offered at the lowest price. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 started on September 22 for Prime members, and for others, it begins on September 23.

Card offer - What is it? How to claim it?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon sales usually offer special discounts for using specific debit or credit cards. For this sale, Amazon is partnering with SBI cards for a 10% discount on all purchases made at the Great Indian Festival. You'll be able to redeem a 10% instant discount on both credit and debit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 13 - on sale for Rs. 65,990
6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 - on sale for Rs. 42,990
6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

Amazon Great Indian Festival smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 - on sale for Rs. 62,999 (Rs. 52,999 with card offer, all bank cards)
6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP triple camera | 10MP selfie camera | 3700mAh battery



OnePlus 10T - Rs. 45,999 with coupon discount
6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | 50MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging

Lowest price ever OnePlus 10R - On sale for Rs. 32,999
6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max | 50MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - on sale for Rs. 19,999
6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 77G SoC | 64MP triple camera | 32MP selfie camera | 5000mAh battery

IQOO Z6 Pro 5G- on sale for Rs. 20,999 (Rs. 17,999 with card offer)
6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 778G SoC | 64MP triple camera | 16MP selfie camera | 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Best offer Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - on sale for Rs. 29,999 (Rs. 26,999 with card offer)
6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 4GB RAM | 12MP dual camera | 12MP selfie camera | 3240mAh battery

Best price yet Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G - on sale for Rs. 35,999 (Rs. 28,999 with card offer)
6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 888 SoC | 108MP triple camera | 16MP selfie | 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

OnePlus 10 Pro - on sale for Rs. 60,999 (Rs. 56,999 with coupon)
6.7 inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC | 48MP triple camera | 32MP selfie camera | 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging