Roomba Cyber Monday deals: the best robot vacuums at prices that don't suck

If you're looking for the best iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday 2020 deals, you're in luck, as there are still plenty of early Cyber Monday deals available in the run up to November 30.

We've pulled together the best early Cyber Monday Roomba deals that are available in the weekend before the big day, and we'll be updating this list regularly so you can get the best deal possible on everyone's favorite robot vacuum.

Even after more than a week on sale, lot of these Cyber Monday deals are still going strong, like the Roomba i3+ for just $399.99 on Amazon or the top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ for $1,099 on Amazon, a $200 saving.

You can also grab the Roomba e6 for just $269.99 at Walmart, a saving of $180.

The iRobot Roomba, the iconic brand of robot vacuum cleaners, were one of the first smart home devices that caught on with consumers many years ago, and it hasn't slowed down since. The best iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday deals could drop further in price over the weekend so make sure to check back regularly for the latest updates.

While there are a lot of competitors, iRobot continues to put out some of the highest-quality robot vacuums out there thanks to their commitment to robotics education at schools around the country, which helps attract some of the top engineering talent around.

As a result, Roombas can be a bit on the pricier side of the market, which makes these Roomba early Cyber Monday deals all the more special. We went through the major retailers and pulled out the Roomba Cyber Monday deals you can get ahead of the big day on November 30. (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for the best Roomba deals in your region.)

Today's best early Cyber Monday Roomba deals

Most Popular Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.

Roomba 692: $319.99 $293 at Amazon

A great entry-level robot vacuum and one of the top selling models out there, the Roomba 692 features adaptive navigation and dual multi-surface brushes to clean everything from hardwood floors to tile to medium-pile carpets at an affordable price made even better with $27 off over at Amazon.

Roomba 670: $329.99 $177 at Walmart

Another fantastic entry-level robot vacuum, the Roomba 670 features adaptive navigation and dual multi-surface brushes to clean everything from hardwood floors to tile to medium-pile carpets at an affordable price made even better with $150 off over at Walmart.

Roomba 675: $274.99 $179.99 at Home Depot

The Roomba 675 features improved suction performance, a three-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation, and dual multi-surface brushes to make cleaning more efficient on hardwood floors, tile, or medium-pile carpets - all at a great price thanks to $95 off over at Home Depot.

Roomba 960: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

The Roomba 960 features five times the suction performance of earlier Roomba models and intelligent mapping of an entire level of your home to more efficiently clean up thanks to iAdapt and vSlam technology, which takes thousands of intricate measurements every millisecond to improve coverage.

Roomba i7 with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $999.99 $799 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba i7 comes with an automatic dirt disposal charging base, so you don't have to worry about emptying your Roomba every week. What's more, it's compatible with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant to better integrate it into your smart home environment - all for $200 off over at Amazon.

Roomba E5: $349.99 $249.99 at Home Depot

Get a great deal on this powerful little robot vacuum with five times the lifting-suction of the Roomba 600 series for $100 off over at Home Depot ahead of Cyber Monday.

Roomba i3: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3 with Wi-Fi features 10 times the suction of the Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at a fantastic price thanks to $100 off over at Amazon right now.

Roomba S9+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $1,299.99 $1,099.00 at Amazon Get all the power of this top of the line Roomba S9 robot vacuum with the convenience of automatic dirt disposal – all for $200 off over at Amazon.

