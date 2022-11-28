Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2022: the biggest savings

Cyber Monday Roomba deals are arriving thick and fast, with great savings to be enjoyed on many of the brand's best robot vacuums. Many of these discounts are actually Black Friday deals that have trickled over into subsequent days, though we expect to see more dedicated Cyber Monday deals land on November 28, specifically.

In the meantime, we've collated all the best Roomba deals that are live right now, including those from Walmart (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab).

So, whether you're after one of Roomba's top-tier vacuums, like the i7 (now almost $400 off at Walmart (opens in new tab)) or a more compact device like the Combo (still just $199 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)), there's sure to be a robot vacuum saving that takes your fancy.

Cyber Monday Roomba deals under $500

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694: was $274 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This affordable robot vacuum from iRobot just got even cheaper with this Cyber Monday sale. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, it's one of the budget models out there that are actually worth your money, with trimmings like support for Alexa, a 3-Stage Cleaning system, and a battery life of 90 minutes per full charge.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7: was $599.99 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A near 35% discount on this mid-range model from iRobot gives you $250 in savings and dropping that price down to a record low. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this model. The j7 is one of the more advanced robot vacuums as well with features like smart mapping and obstacle identification and avoidance.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i1+: was $529.99 now $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Robot vacuums are always popular Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not only does this mid-range Roomba do an equally great job on hardwood floors and carpets, it can map out your place and be controlled via app to take care of specific cleaning jobs. No wonder it gets a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon. For Cyber Monday, this mid-range robot vacuum is getting a decidedly budget price as it’s getting a 35% discount.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ maps out your entire floor space and disposes of the dirt and debris for you in its Dirt Disposal unit, which holds up to 60 days of cleanings. This Cyber Monday discount knocks off $200 off the retail price - bringing it to a record-low price.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO: was $649.99 now $489.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A smart vacuum might be what you need if you're sick of your old robot vacuum's carefree vacuuming ways. The iRobot Roomba i4+ maps out your entire floor space, as well as disposes of dirt and debris for you, which gives you much more time to focus on other things. And, it boasts a whopping 22% discount with this Cyber Monday sale.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal dock included, the i7+ that we reviewed here (opens in new tab) is getting a hefty. More specifically, you're getting $400 in savings on a robot vacuum that's nearly 100% automated. Life – or at least, home cleaning – couldn't be easier.

Cyber Monday Roomba deals over $500

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our review (opens in new tab) gave the j7+ a lofty 4.5 out of 5, praising it for its excellent pick-up on carpet and hard floors as well as its self-emptying capability, which is certainly adds to its convenience. Right now, it offers 25% off for a Cyber Monday treat. It's been cheaper overall before, but we've never seen this model at this low price on Amazon before.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999 now $900.76 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of iRobot's most powerful vacuums, which we rated a 4.5 out of 5 in our full review (opens in new tab), isn't exactly a budget model. With this Cyber Monday deal, however, it drops to a more accessible level so that the more budget-conscious consumers can enjoy its excellent corner cleaning and accurate smart mapping capabilities without blowing their budget.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+ with Braava jet m6: was $1,449 now $1,149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This two-in-one deal might just be the perfect Cyber Monday gift you can give yourself if you want pristine floors. The s9+, which we rated a 4.5 out of 5 in our full review (opens in new tab), takes care of the dirt and pet hair, while its mopping buddy finishes the job. Right now, at Best Buy, you're looking at a whopping $300 savings. At $1,149 for the bundle, they're cheaper than the s9+'s launch price.

(opens in new tab) Roomba i3+ EVO & Braava jet m6 bundle: was $1,049.98 now $649.98 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

As stated in our 4 out of 5 star review (opens in new tab) of the Roomba i3+, we greatly appreciated its self-emptying and scheduling capabilities. As a more stripped down model, it works best for those with one type of surface in their home since it has one suction level. It’s currently enjoying a cool $400 off for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Roomba deals: Our predictions

(Image credit: iRobot)

When will the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday is today, November 28 – it comes just three days after Black Friday, which took place on November 25. There are still a handful of Black Friday deals still available, but as these start to sell out, we expect more dedicated Cyber Monday Roomba deals to appear in the coming hours. Last year, many retailers rolled their offers over into the first week of December, too, so if you miss out on a great Roomba deal this Cyber Monday, you might not lose out completely – there could yet be another chance to bag yourself a bargain.

Where are the best places to find Roomba deals on Cyber Monday? Amazon is one of the most prominent retailers for Cyber Monday Roomba deals, but it isn't the only retailer that offers hefty home and kitchen discounts in late November. Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot in the US, as well as Home Appliances and iRobot itself in the UK, often rival Amazon with the deals they offer on Roomba products and other vacuums. We’ll be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals here once they launch, but head to the quick links we've listed earlier in this article if you'd prefer to browse the retailers yourself.

(Image credit: Eufy)

3 best Roombas to look out for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot Roomba S9+ The best robot vacuum for any home Specifications Runtime: Not stated Bin size: 14.9oz / 0.4 liter Self-emptying: Yes Wi-Fi control: Yes specifications Colour Black Condition New $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $999 (opens in new tab) at wayfair (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good suction on hard floors + Cleans corners efficiently + Self-emptying Reasons to avoid - Expensive but worth every penny - Dust bags have an ongoing cost

The iRobot Roomba S9+ really is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now. Its price tag may normally make your eyes water a little, but with the right Black Friday deal, it'll be much more tempting. It's self-emptying and has five angled arms on its brush to really get into corners and along walls. There’s also a filter for allergy sufferers that captures 99 percent of mould, pollen, and dust mite allergens, and it’s smart too, mapping your home so it knows every nook and cranny.

(Image credit: Amazon)

iRobot Roomba i7+ The best self-emptying robot vacuum Specifications Runtime: Not stated Bin size: 14.9oz / 0.4 liter Self-emptying: Yes Wi-Fi control: Yes specifications Colour Black Condition New, Refurbished $499.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $616 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $959.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Daily cleans keep dust at bay + Smart navigation + Self-emptying Reasons to avoid - Sits at the expensive end of the market - Dust bags have an on-going cost

The Roomba i7+ is in many ways equal to its bigger sibling - it’s got the same smarts when it comes to mapping your home, and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also uses the same large capacity dust bag to ensure you’re only removing all the dust and debris collected around every 30 days.

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot Roomba 980 The best budget Roomba robot vacuum Specifications Runtime: Two hours Bin size: 21.1oz / 0.6 liter Self-emptying: No Wi-Fi control: Yes specifications Colour Black Condition Refurbished $449.99 (opens in new tab) at iRobot (opens in new tab) $899.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordably priced + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - Not self-emptying - Sluggish app controls

The iRobot Roomba 980 is an older model, having first begun rolling across floors in 2016, but it's stood the test of time and is one of the best robot vacuums you can pick up if money is tight. There's no automatic emptying, but its mapping and cleaning are effective, watching it automatically guide itself back to its charging station is always a delight, and every part of the experience exudes quality.