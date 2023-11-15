Panasonic Discount Codes for November 2023
FAQs
How much does shipping cost from Panasonic?
Panasonic offers free delivery on all orders over £50. If your order is under £50, your delivery cost will be shown at the checkout.
How do I track my Panasonic order?
When you order with Panasonic, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, sign into your Panasonic account to check your order status.
What is the Panasonic returns policy?
If you want to return your Panasonic order, you can do so within 14 days from the date of delivery. To start a return, all you need to do is contact the Panasonic customer service team.
How do I cancel my Panasonic order?
If you’d like to cancel or make changes to your Panasonic order, get in touch with Panasonic as soon as you can. If your order has already been delivered, you’ll have to go through the returns process.
Does Panasonic offer warranties?
Depending on which product you’ve bought, Panasonic offers 1 - 10 year warranties. On select products, Panasonic has a lifetime worldwide warranty in place. You’ll need to register your product on the Panasonic website to take advantage of the warranty.
How do I contact Panasonic?
To get in touch with Panasonic customer service, call them on 0333 188 2940 or book a callback on the Panasonic website.
Hints and Tips
Wait for the sales: Save extra money on your orders by shopping the Panasonic sale. Under the ‘Special Offers’ section on the website, you’ll find the latest deals up for grabs. The type of sales you can expect to see include free warranties, up to £400 off select TVs and more big discounts.
Sign up for the Panasonic newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Panasonic by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Panasonic emails, you’ll be the first to know the latest news, product releases, deals and competitions.
Take advantage of the Panasonic student and NHS discount: If you’re a student or an NHS worker, you can take advantage of the Panasonic discount to take money off your orders. All you need to do is prove your eligibility through Student Beans or Blue Light Card.
Refer a friend: Panasonic has a refer a friend program where you can give your friend money off their orders and receive a gift in return. When you refer a friend, they get 12% off their first order and as a thank you. Panasonic will give you £30 off your next order in return.
How to use Panasonic discount codes
1) Add your chosen products to your basket and head to the checkout page.
2) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Do you have a voucher code’. This should be just above your order summary.
3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
About Panasonic
Panasonic is a Japanese multinational electronics company. Founded in 1918, Panasonic has over 100 years of experience and has grown to become the world’s largest manufacturer of consumer electronics in the 20th century. Panasonic UK was established in 1972 under the official brand name and is a leading supplier of electronics for consumers and businesses. Panasonic is best known for its collection of the best TVs, including OLED, 4K and FHD models, but the company sells a wide range of products for the home. At Panasonic, you can find cameras, headphones, landline phones, hair dryers, microwaves, breadmakers, and much more. Alongside these popular categories, Panasonic also offers automotive and industrial systems and business solutions.
