Optus coupon codes and discounts for February 2024

FAQs

Does Optus offer free shipping? Yes, Optus offers free shipping on any phone you purchase on its website. Optus also sells other devices such as smart displays, smart speakers, smart lights and more, which all come with free express delivery.

Does Optus have a return policy? Optus says you can return a purchase within 14 days, but it must meet the conditions of Optus’ returns policy. Returns are not accepted for change of mind reasons, and Optus says it may charge your nominated payment method if items are returned opened, used, damaged or incomplete in certain circumstances. If you want to enquire about a return, contact Optus directly.

Does Optus offer student discounts? The telco occasionally offers savings to students on its Optus Student Hub, such as discounted mobile plans, though it’s typically only for a set period of time. You must have a valid student email ending in ‘edu.au’ to be eligible for a student discount.

Are Optus phones locked? Most phones bought through Optus on a postpaid plan are unlocked, which means you’ll be able to use the phone on any network and with any SIM card. However, if you purchased your phone with Optus on a prepaid plan, the device will be locked to the Optus network. The telco can unlock your mobile from its network, though you may need to pay a fee. Optus has more details on how to unlock your device from the Optus network on its website.

How can I pay my Optus bill? Optus offers multiple ways to pay your phone bill, including direct debit, credit card, BPAY, in-person and over the phone. You aren’t able to pay your phone bill using buy now pay later services such as Afterpay and Zip. There is a page on how to pay your bill on the Optus website.

Hints and tips

Optus’ discounts are an easy way to save money on your next purchase, though it’s not the only way to get a deal when buying from the telco – here are some extra tips:

Trade-in your old phone when buying a new one: Optus’ trade-in program will give you a Mastercard gift card when you hand-in your old phone. The value of the gift card depends on what model phone you have and what condition it’s in, but you can get an estimate of value on Optus’ trade-in page.

Take advantage of pre-order offers: When new flagship phones are announced, Optus will almost always offer a pre-order incentive. This can range from free gifts to discounted mobile plans, and we’ve also seen it offering money off your monthly phone bill if you trade-in an older device.

Loyal customer? Try negotiating yourself a better deal: Sometimes you can be rewarded for being a loyal customer, but the catch is you’ll need to ask an Optus representative for a better deal, and some negotiation might be involved. There’s no guarantees you’ll get what you ask for, but it’s worth a shot.

Check for offers in the Optus SubHub: Streaming subscriptions getting a little unwieldy? Optus SubHub lets you manage all your subscriptions in one place, and if you bring three or more eligible services together under Optus SubHub, you’ll get 10% off the total cost of those subscriptions every month. You’ll also be eligible for special offers such as free trials of select streaming services.

Pay less for Optus Sport: Optus Sport is the home of Premier League football in Australia, and Optus mobile and internet customers pay significantly less for the service. Optus customers can pay AU$6.99 a month for Optus Sport, while the cost for non-customers is AU$24.99 a month.

Check the Optus Student Hub: Students with a valid ‘edu.au’ email are eligible for deals on the Optus Student Hub, such as discounted mobile plans. These student offers are typically only available for a set amount of time.