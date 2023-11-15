iD Mobile Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

What is a mobile virtual network operator? It's a mobile phone network that leases network services from one of the main operators out there with iD Mobile using Three's network. It means iD Mobile doesn't own the infrastructure but it still uses the same network and signal strength as Three.

Does iD Mobile have WiFi calling? Yes, if you don't have any signal, you can still make calls and send texts over Wi-Fi. Providing you have a good Wi-Fi connection, your calls will still be clear and uninterrupted.

What delivery service does iD Mobile use? iD Mobile uses DPD for all its phone and tablet orders. It offers next-day delivery for orders placed Monday to Thursday. For SIM-only orders, your SIM will be delivered through Royal Mail with deliveries expected to take two to three working days to arrive.

What is the iD Mobile returns policy? As standard, you can return any item within 30 days if bought online, while iD Mobile items ordered in a Currys store have a 14-day returns window. If you change your mind, you're entitled to a refund minus any line rental costs, usage, or additional purchases. Outside of the returns window, you'll need to cancel your plan and pay a cancellation fee.

How do I contact iD Mobile? The easiest way to contact iD Mobile is to use its Live Chat. It's open 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm at weekends and Bank Holidays. It's also possible to use its automated phone service by dialling 7777 from an iD phone or 0333 003 7777 from another line. You can also contact its complaints team at 0800 049 2402.

Hints and Tips

Check out the iD Mobile deals: It's an obvious one but iD Mobile has its own set of deals adjacent to special offers and promo codes. It's always worth seeing what's out there with many of the deals bundling in free extras like Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus. Some phones also come with free earbuds.

Consider getting a SIM-only deal: If you only bought your phone fairly recently or you're simply happy with what you've got, a SIM-only deal can work out much better value. These deals can run either on a rolling monthly basis, over 12 months or over 24 months, so you can still choose flexibility here. Whatever you decide, going SIM only generally works out much lower than getting a phone that you may not want or need.

Trade in your existing phone: If you do want a new phone, you can trade in your existing one and get money off your future purchase. All you need to do is enter the condition on the iD Mobile website and you'll get an instant quote back. Then post your phone to Currys and you'll receive your payment once the phone condition has been confirmed.

Refer a friend to iD Mobile: If you already use iD Mobile, you can recommend your friends to iD Mobile and be rewarded for it. If your friend purchases a SIM-only plan or a Pay Monthly phone, you'll both get a Currys gift card worth up to £30. The value varies depending on how expensive the phone or plan is with £30 generally reserved for 24-month contracts.

Use the student discount: Students receive £20 off the upfront cost of a phone contract with a student-exclusive SIM-only deal offering unlimited data, minutes, and texts for £15 a month. To gain either discount, you just need to verify your student status with UNiDAYS.

Choose the data you need: It's tempting to go for the most expensive plan possible so you get unlimited everything and plenty of data. Not everyone needs it though and sometimes, you're better off going low and paying an upfront fee for your phone. Consider how much you really need data and whether you're more likely to be using Wi-Fi with your phone. Add up the cost including the upfront fee to see if you'd be better off with a different plan.