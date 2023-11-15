iD Mobile Discount Codes for November 2023
With these 0 iD Mobile discount codes you can save even more money when you shop.
FAQs
What is a mobile virtual network operator?
It's a mobile phone network that leases network services from one of the main operators out there with iD Mobile using Three's network. It means iD Mobile doesn't own the infrastructure but it still uses the same network and signal strength as Three.
Does iD Mobile have WiFi calling?
Yes, if you don't have any signal, you can still make calls and send texts over Wi-Fi. Providing you have a good Wi-Fi connection, your calls will still be clear and uninterrupted.
What delivery service does iD Mobile use?
iD Mobile uses DPD for all its phone and tablet orders. It offers next-day delivery for orders placed Monday to Thursday. For SIM-only orders, your SIM will be delivered through Royal Mail with deliveries expected to take two to three working days to arrive.
What is the iD Mobile returns policy?
As standard, you can return any item within 30 days if bought online, while iD Mobile items ordered in a Currys store have a 14-day returns window. If you change your mind, you're entitled to a refund minus any line rental costs, usage, or additional purchases. Outside of the returns window, you'll need to cancel your plan and pay a cancellation fee.
How do I contact iD Mobile?
The easiest way to contact iD Mobile is to use its Live Chat. It's open 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm at weekends and Bank Holidays. It's also possible to use its automated phone service by dialling 7777 from an iD phone or 0333 003 7777 from another line. You can also contact its complaints team at 0800 049 2402.
Hints and Tips
Check out the iD Mobile deals: It's an obvious one but iD Mobile has its own set of deals adjacent to special offers and promo codes. It's always worth seeing what's out there with many of the deals bundling in free extras like Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus. Some phones also come with free earbuds.
Consider getting a SIM-only deal: If you only bought your phone fairly recently or you're simply happy with what you've got, a SIM-only deal can work out much better value. These deals can run either on a rolling monthly basis, over 12 months or over 24 months, so you can still choose flexibility here. Whatever you decide, going SIM only generally works out much lower than getting a phone that you may not want or need.
Trade in your existing phone: If you do want a new phone, you can trade in your existing one and get money off your future purchase. All you need to do is enter the condition on the iD Mobile website and you'll get an instant quote back. Then post your phone to Currys and you'll receive your payment once the phone condition has been confirmed.
Refer a friend to iD Mobile: If you already use iD Mobile, you can recommend your friends to iD Mobile and be rewarded for it. If your friend purchases a SIM-only plan or a Pay Monthly phone, you'll both get a Currys gift card worth up to £30. The value varies depending on how expensive the phone or plan is with £30 generally reserved for 24-month contracts.
Use the student discount: Students receive £20 off the upfront cost of a phone contract with a student-exclusive SIM-only deal offering unlimited data, minutes, and texts for £15 a month. To gain either discount, you just need to verify your student status with UNiDAYS.
Choose the data you need: It's tempting to go for the most expensive plan possible so you get unlimited everything and plenty of data. Not everyone needs it though and sometimes, you're better off going low and paying an upfront fee for your phone. Consider how much you really need data and whether you're more likely to be using Wi-Fi with your phone. Add up the cost including the upfront fee to see if you'd be better off with a different plan.
How to use iD Mobile discount codes
1) Find the iD Mobile promo code you plan on using from this page. Copy it to your device's clipboard for later use.
2) Go to the iD Mobile website and find the phone or plan you wish to sign up to. Click "Choose this plan" once you find the right choice for your needs.
3) On the Your Basket page, click "Add promo code" which is located under the Order Summary box.
4) Paste your iD Mobile voucher code into the box then click "Submit" to apply the discount.
5) Continue your purchase to order your new phone or SIM-only deal with the newly applied discount.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
Most Popular
Rate iD Mobile Coupons
About iD Mobile
iD Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator that uses the Three network. It's a subsidiary of Currys and it was launched in 2015. Previously, it also operated in Ireland until 2018. The company provides pay-monthly contracts with a handset as well as SIM-only contracts with some of these on a rolling monthly basis. iD Mobile uses 3G, 4G and 5G signal all through the Three network and has features such as tethering, data rollover, and roaming in 50 destinations. Due to using the Three network, iD Mobile has 99% coverage and its SIM-only plan has won awards. Many of its plans are considered better value than the competition with the idea being that it converts "mobile hibernators" with many people sticking with the same mobile network for years.
Other iD Mobile Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.