AO Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does AO have a Black Friday Sale? Yes, AO have discounted select product by up to 50% during past Black Friday Sales, and we expect this year to be no different when the sale rolls around towards the end of November. We'll be keeping this page updated with the latest AO Black Friday deals, so stay tuned.

What guarantee do you get with AO? The AO guarantee varies depending on the product you're buying. The manufacturer warranty is always a minimum of one year but some items have an extended warranty of up to 10 years as long as you register the product. It's worth seeing what's available to you in case of any issues. There's also the AO Care plan which provides additional cover for a monthly fee that varies depending on the product involved.

Do you pay delivery with AO? Delivery with AO differs depending on what you purchase. In all cases, there are flexible options. Many items have next-day delivery including large kitchen appliances with it also possible to pay extra for a specific time slot that suits you. If you opt for an all-day slot, you're given a four-hour window on the morning of the delivery. A range of delivery dates are offered including up to 10 weeks in advance. It's also possible to rebook the delivery up to 11am the day before.

What is the AO returns policy? AO has a 30-day returns policy on all its items. There is a collection charge of £49.99 for large items such as a TV or washing machine, while small items invoke a £24.99 collection charge. AO Five Star members get up to 100 days to choose to return a product.

How to contact AO? As an online retailer, AO has extensive FAQs and a My Account section for dealing with many issues and queries. However, if you prefer to phone, you can call 0161 470 1200 for customer services or call 0161 470 1100 to place an order.

Hints and tips

Check AO for special offers: AO usually has special offers on certain products. These vary over time but can simply mean a cheap deal, cashback on certain products or getting half-price installation on some appliances. Some bundle deals are also available at times so you could save on multiple purchases. If there aren't direct savings on the item you want, there may be extended warranties available for free, too.

Sign up for AO Five Star Membership: AO Five Star Membership costs £39.99 a year but it can end up saving you a lot. It provides you with free and unlimited delivery, exclusive members-only deals, as well as free access to the remove and recycle service. If you're planning on spending a lot on appliances over the next year, then, it can work out as a considerable saving.

Use AO's price match promise: AO will price match any product it sells against other retailers. Impressively, that includes discount codes and sales periods. To take advantage of it, call AO at 0161 470 1100 to provide the customer services team with the cheaper price. Once confirmed, the price match occurs within a couple of minutes. The promise extends to just after purchase too within seven days of you receiving the order.

Sign up for the AO newsletter: The AO newsletter often gives consumers a heads-up on deals as soon as they become available. It's worth keeping an eye on it in case of exclusive price cuts.

Plan ahead with delivery costs: AO has an impressive selection of ways in which your product can be delivered, but it can get expensive. Save money by planning ahead so you don't have to rely on the fastest option. Where possible, stick with an all-day slot rather than pay extra for a specific time period. It might be slightly less convenient but the savings can rapidly add up.