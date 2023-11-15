AO Discount Codes for November 2023
These 8 AO discount codes can be used to save money across a whole range of electronics and more at the retailer.
FAQs
Does AO have a Black Friday Sale?
Yes, AO have discounted select product by up to 50% during past Black Friday Sales, and we expect this year to be no different when the sale rolls around towards the end of November. We'll be keeping this page updated with the latest AO Black Friday deals, so stay tuned.
What guarantee do you get with AO?
The AO guarantee varies depending on the product you're buying. The manufacturer warranty is always a minimum of one year but some items have an extended warranty of up to 10 years as long as you register the product. It's worth seeing what's available to you in case of any issues. There's also the AO Care plan which provides additional cover for a monthly fee that varies depending on the product involved.
Do you pay delivery with AO?
Delivery with AO differs depending on what you purchase. In all cases, there are flexible options. Many items have next-day delivery including large kitchen appliances with it also possible to pay extra for a specific time slot that suits you. If you opt for an all-day slot, you're given a four-hour window on the morning of the delivery. A range of delivery dates are offered including up to 10 weeks in advance. It's also possible to rebook the delivery up to 11am the day before.
What is the AO returns policy?
AO has a 30-day returns policy on all its items. There is a collection charge of £49.99 for large items such as a TV or washing machine, while small items invoke a £24.99 collection charge. AO Five Star members get up to 100 days to choose to return a product.
How to contact AO?
As an online retailer, AO has extensive FAQs and a My Account section for dealing with many issues and queries. However, if you prefer to phone, you can call 0161 470 1200 for customer services or call 0161 470 1100 to place an order.
Hints and tips
Check AO for special offers: AO usually has special offers on certain products. These vary over time but can simply mean a cheap deal, cashback on certain products or getting half-price installation on some appliances. Some bundle deals are also available at times so you could save on multiple purchases. If there aren't direct savings on the item you want, there may be extended warranties available for free, too.
Sign up for AO Five Star Membership: AO Five Star Membership costs £39.99 a year but it can end up saving you a lot. It provides you with free and unlimited delivery, exclusive members-only deals, as well as free access to the remove and recycle service. If you're planning on spending a lot on appliances over the next year, then, it can work out as a considerable saving.
Use AO's price match promise: AO will price match any product it sells against other retailers. Impressively, that includes discount codes and sales periods. To take advantage of it, call AO at 0161 470 1100 to provide the customer services team with the cheaper price. Once confirmed, the price match occurs within a couple of minutes. The promise extends to just after purchase too within seven days of you receiving the order.
Sign up for the AO newsletter: The AO newsletter often gives consumers a heads-up on deals as soon as they become available. It's worth keeping an eye on it in case of exclusive price cuts.
Plan ahead with delivery costs: AO has an impressive selection of ways in which your product can be delivered, but it can get expensive. Save money by planning ahead so you don't have to rely on the fastest option. Where possible, stick with an all-day slot rather than pay extra for a specific time period. It might be slightly less convenient but the savings can rapidly add up.
How to use AO discount codes
Here are the steps you need to follow in order to enter voucher codes at AO:
1) Pick one of the AO voucher codes you would like to use. Click "Get Code" to reveal it.
2) Copy the code to use later, then go to the AO website and start shopping.
3) Find the item you wanted and add it to your shopping cart. Click on the cart once you're ready to make your order.
4) You'll need to go through a few options such as for installation or connection as well as if you need someone to take away the packaging.
5) Click "I have a discount code" at the bottom of the screen just above "Go to checkout".
6) Paste the code in and click "Apply" to gain the discount.
7) Tap "Go to checkout" now to complete your purchase with the new price and discount applied.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
About AO
AO is a British online retailer and was founded in 2000 by John Roberts. Best known for selling kitchen appliances, AO also sells an extensive range of other products including some of the best TVs, laptops, monitors, and smartphones, along with smart home tech such as smart speakers and security devices. Making sure it doesn't miss a key area, AO also sells vacuum cleaners, headphones and mostly everything else electrical you could think of. It's the one-stop destination for electrical goods or kitting out a new home. Fairly competitively priced with a good reputation for customer service, there's also AO membership for anyone who wants regular benefits such as free delivery, exclusive deals and a longer returns policy.
