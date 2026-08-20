Windows 11 is getting per-app permissions for all desktop software

Previously this was limited to just apps from the Microsoft Store

Microsoft has also decided to drop an incoming interface addition called the drag tray, which had drawn complaints from some testers

Windows 11 is finally giving you a full range of options to maintain your privacy from potentially snooping apps, and the OS is being further improved as Microsoft is scrapping an unpopular addition for the interface which was in testing.

First up, let's look at the privacy move, which as Windows Latest reports is the expansion of individual privacy controls for apps in Windows 11. This was first highlighted by Jakub on X, who noted: "Huge changes are coming to Windows 11 privacy & security. In the latest Experimental Insider Build (26340.9212) you can now revoke access to the camera & microphone for specific Win32 apps!"

What this means is that in Settings you can allow or deny access to the camera and mic (as well as location access) for desktop apps on an individual basis. Couldn't you do that before, I hear you ask. Only for Microsoft Store apps, with other (Win32) applications having just one 'master switch' to either toggle all these permissions on or off (on a blanket basis).

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Thankfully, in a new experimental test build of Windows 11, Microsoft has changed things so you have granular privacy controls over all apps, not just Microsoft Store software.

On top of that, testers are seeing smartphone-style app permission prompts for allowing access to the camera and mic, which is a feature Microsoft has said it's bringing in before.

Windows Latest also noticed that Microsoft has officially canned the drag tray, which was a new part of the interface in testing with Windows 11.

The idea here is that when you grabbed and dragged a file on the desktop, this tray would appear at the top of the screen, and if you moused the file over it, you'd get some quick sharing options (so you could simply drop the file to share via WhatsApp, or Outlook, or a bunch of other icons).

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Tthe drag tray could be handy for users with a touchscreen, for example, as an easier method than going by the right-click menu sharing options. So, what was wrong with this feature?

The problem was for those users with busier desktops, perhaps crowded with folders, because in these situations — or when using a maximized folder window filling the display — if a file was dragged towards the top of the screen, the tray might appear and get in the way of the target folder (effectively blocking it).

These frustrations led to some complaints, and Microsoft has ultimately decided to drop the tray.

In the notes for the most recent Windows 11 preview build in the Experimental channel, Microsoft told us: "Thank you to Insiders who have provided feedback about the Drag Tray experience. Based on feedback, we're removing the experience in this build. We're continuing to explore improvements in this area and look forward to sharing more about a future replacement experience in a later update."

Analysis: a real drag

(Image credit: Surface/Unsplash)

The drag tray had to go, then, at least in its current implementation, but as Microsoft noted, this isn't necessarily the end of the road for this concept. It may be brought back to testing in a different incarnation, and indeed that sounds like the plan here, so I'll be keeping an eye out for the feature's reemergence at some point.

As for the privacy options, this is a very welcome move, as it's pretty important to be able to pick and choose which apps have what permissions. The only real question here is: why wasn't this the case in the first place? Granted, there are technical reasons why it's a good deal trickier to implement a per-app system like this for Win32 software compared to applications from the Microsoft Store. However, it isn't like this was something Microsoft couldn't solve – clearly, as it's being done now.

There might be quite a lot of work involved, but really, that isn't an excuse, and this is another one of those long overdue changes for Windows 11. A bit like the streamlining and new customization options for the right-click (context) menu in the OS, although admittedly that was a good deal more urgent. At any rate, at least both these changes are happening now, although this per-app privacy system is still in testing, and could end up looking somewhat different by the time it reaches release.

All of this is part of Microsoft's drive to fix Windows 11 while introducing a host of crowd-pleasing features that have long been requested, such as that context menu change. Note that the drag tray never actually arrived in the full release version of Windows 11, just to make that clear – it was only ever in testing, showing that not everything in preview makes the cut by any means.

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