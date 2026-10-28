With GTA VI expected to come in at 210GB, here's how long it'll take to download on every NBN speed

The world is expected to come to a standstill in roughly three weeks, when the long-overdue, much-anticipated GTA VI finally, finally launches on November 19.

If you've already preordered the game, or are planning to, you might be wondering whether you've got the best TV to make the most of its sumptuous graphics. But there's something else you'll want to consider before launch day: is your home internet connection up to the task of downloading what could be an absolutely enormous game?

Our friends at GamesRadar have reported that GTA VI could weigh in at a whopping 210GB on PS5, roughly double the size of GTA V. And with Rockstar confirming that even physical copies will contain a download code rather than a disc, there's no escaping the need for a sizeable download, regardless of which version you buy.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

That means you'll not only need to make sure you've got enough storage space on your console — one of the best SSDs for PS5 could help if you're running low — but you'll also want to know how long it'll take to download. And with preloading confirmed to start on November 12, there's good reason to start preparing now.

So, I've crunched the numbers to find out how long a 210GB download would take on every NBN speed tier, from NBN 25 all the way up to NBN 2000.

The results make for interesting reading. While the difference between the slowest and fastest plans is enormous, it's the jump from NBN 100 to NBN 500 that could provide the most compelling reason to upgrade.

How long will GTA VI take to download on your NBN plan?

The table below shows the estimated time it would take to download GTA VI on each NBN speed tier. These calculations assume a file size of 210GB, which remains unconfirmed, and that each connection maintains its maximum advertised download speed throughout. Actual download times may vary depending on network congestion, your equipment and the speeds supported by the game servers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN plan Download speed Time to download NBN 25 25Mbps 18h 40m NBN 50 50Mbps 9h 20m NBN 100 100Mbps 4h 40m NBN 500 500Mbps 56m NBN 750 750Mbps 37m 20s NBN 1000 1,000Mbps 28m NBN 2000 2,000 Mbps 14m

NBN 25 vs NBN 2000

If you're still on an NBN 25 plan, you might want to make yourself comfortable. Based on a 210GB download, you'd be looking at a wait time of approximately 18 hours and 40 minutes before GTA VI is ready to play. And that's assuming your connection can maintain its full 25Mbps download speed throughout.

At the other end of the spectrum, an NBN 2000 connection could theoretically download the same game in just 14 minutes. Clearly, that’s a crazy difference, but there are some important caveats to be aware of before you put an order in for one of the best NBN 2000 plans.

For starters, you'll need a new network termination device (NTD) installed at your premises, along with a compatible router with at least a 2.5Gbps WAN port to take full advantage of the connection. Even with these two taken care of, your console could still be a limiting factor.

The standard PS5 and PS5 Slim support Wi-Fi 6, while the more powerful PS5 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7. The latter is theoretically capable of wireless speeds exceeding 2Gbps when paired with a compatible router, but real-world performance will depend on a variety of factors.

And if you prefer the reliability of a wired connection, all PS5 models have a Gigabit Ethernet port, effectively limiting download speeds to around 1Gbps at best.

So while an NBN 2000 plan might sound like the ultimate solution for downloading GTA VI in record time, there's no guarantee your console will be able to make full use of all that bandwidth.

NBN 500 proves it worth once more

Despite coming to the conclusion that an NBN 1000 plan offers the best value on a cost per mb basis, I still believe that an NBN 500 plan is the sweet spot for most Australian homes. The combination of fast speeds and low-cost monthly fees is a win-win in my book.

And now the best NBN 500 plans are making a solid argument for upgrading, whether that be from an NBN 50 plan, or taking advantage of the free fibre upgrade to get your home connected via fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology.

As the table further up shows, an NBN 100 connection would theoretically take four hours and 40 minutes to download a 210GB game. Step up to NBN 500, and that figure plummets to just 56 minutes — a time saving of almost four hours, and a fivefold increase in download speed.

The benefits become less dramatic as you move further up the speed tiers. An NBN 750 plan would shave another 19 minutes off the download, while NBN 1000 could theoretically have the game ready in just 28 minutes.

Of course, faster is always better when you're impatiently waiting to play one of the most anticipated games in history. But whether those additional minutes are worth paying more for is another question entirely.

And with NBN 500 plans now widely available from Australian internet providers, it could be the most sensible choice for gamers who want significantly faster downloads without necessarily paying for the fastest connection available.

Still on FTTN or FTTC? Now could be the time to upgrade

There's one final consideration, particularly if you're still connected to the NBN via fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) or fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC).

While these connection types can support an NBN 100 plan, you'll generally need an FTTP or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection to access the faster NBN 500, 750 and 1000 speed tiers.

The good news is that many Australians with FTTN or FTTC connections are eligible to upgrade to FTTP through NBN Co's fibre upgrade program.

If you're eligible, you can arrange the upgrade through your internet provider, although installation timeframes will vary depending on your property and the work required.

With GTA VI preloading scheduled to begin on November 12, it's worth checking your eligibility sooner rather than later if you're considering making the switch.

And while upgrading your internet connection solely for one game might seem a little excessive, the benefits of faster downloads, additional bandwidth and a more capable connection will extend well beyond GTA VI.

The NBN plan to get

If you’re questioning whether your current NBN is going to be up to the task of handling the GTA VI download file, then there’s one plan in particular that I can confidently recommend.

Exetel One | 500Mbps | AU$80p/m Exetel’s NBN 500 plan could be the goldilocks option for GTA players. Not only does it promise maximum plan speeds during busier evening hours, but customers can boost the speed up to NBN 1000 for AU$1 per 24-hour period. Plus, the telco recorded the quickest ping speeds in the most recent ACCC broadband performance data report of 6.9ms, which could be ideal if you intend to game online. Plus, its low-cost monthly fee makes it the cheapest provider from year two of service.



• AU$80 minimum cost

• AU$960 yearly cost

Ultimately, whichever NBN plan you're on, a little preparation could go a long way towards making sure you're ready for GTA VI's launch.

If you're on a slower connection, taking advantage of the preload period could mean the difference between playing as soon as the game unlocks and spending launch day staring at a download progress bar.

And while upgrading to a faster NBN plan could dramatically reduce your download time, there's no need to rush out and sign up for the fastest connection available. As the figures above demonstrate, even a relatively modest upgrade could make a substantial difference.

After all, you've waited years for GTA VI. What's a few more hours?