Three's impressive 150Mbps 5G Hub is currently FREE for three months

If you're searching for the best broadband deals on the market, but you've been struggling to find a suitable fixed-line connection, then now is the perfect time to consider an alternate option.

This is because, at the moment, when you sign up for a 24-month contract, Three's 5G Hub is completely free for the first three months. After this, the price rises to £20 per month. But, even at this price, it's still one of the cheapest options on the market today. Plus, it offers average download speeds of 150Mbps - that means it's quicker than most fibre packages.

In fact, Three says that downloads will be 'near instant' with this package. As a result, we think it's a great option for busy families that live in large households that can receive reliable 5G connections.

Added to this, when you sign a contract with Three, you also get a number of other benefits. For example, you receive a a 30-day money back guarantee and free next working-day delivery if you order before 8pm.

On top of all this, as this is a 5G home broadband deal, there's no need for your home to have a landline and you won't need a visit from an engineer. This means you can get online the very next day.

However, we should stress that 5G home broadband deals are different to traditional fixed-line connections. This means that they're not the right solution for everyone. If you're tempted by this deal from Three, then head over to our 5G home broadband guide. Here, we outline exactly what this type of connection involves, how it differs from a traditional fixed-line connection and how to tell whether this broadband type is right for you.

OUR THREE 5G BROADBAND DEAL

Three 5G Hub | 150Mbps download speeds | FREE for three months, then £20 per month | Unlimited data | 24-month contract

Three's 5G hub is currently free for the first three months of a 24-month contract. Following the free period, this deal remains one of the cheapest 5G broadband deals on the market and is priced at just £20 per month. Plus, if you purchase this deal you'll also enjoy average download speeds of 150Mbps and completely unlimited data as well as extras such as free next working-day delivery if you order before 8pm and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Why choose Three for 5G home broadband?

As we've outlined in our 5G home broadband guide, we think this offer from Three is the best on the market today. It's easy to see why, too. After all, not only is it the cheapest available (and completely free for three months), but it also provides you with some of the fastest download speeds on the market (150Mbps) and truly unlimited data. This means you can stream and download to your heart's content.

Added to this, Three is also quickly gaining a reputation for providing excellent customer service. This can be seen through the fact the company offers free next working-day delivery if you order before 8pm and a 30-day money back guarantee. Plus, the company is now also home to one of the best and most reliable 5G networks in the UK.

Is 5G home broadband right for me?

But, although there's a lot to love about this deal, it's important that you understand whether a 5G home broadband deal is the right option for you before you take out a long-term contract. This is because these deals are different to the fixed-line connections many of us receive at the moment. Let's take a quick look at why...

Although both 5G and fixed-line connections allow you to receive a reliable broadband connection, fixed-line connections use landlines and fibre-optic cables while 5G broadband deals instead harness the power of mobile data.

This reliance on mobile data rather than cables means 5G offers a number of benefits. For example, there's no need for an engineer to visit your home and you can get online the very next day.

However, there are downsides associated with these deals too. For example, coverage remains limited outside cities and only a limited number of providers offer 5G deals.

If you're interested in learning more about 5G home broadband, then you should first check coverage in your area. If 5G is available where you are, then head over to our guide to 5G home broadband and make sure you understand exactly what's involved with receiving such a connection.

Then, if you think the solution sounds like it's right for you, compare the speeds you can expect to receive with 5G to those offered by traditional fixed-line connections. This way, you'll be able to tell which solution can offer you the fastest speeds at the most affordable price.

