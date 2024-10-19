Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #1000)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now exactly 1,000 games later – because yes, today is its 1,000th birthday. Well done, Quordle! It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1000) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1000) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1000) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1000) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1000) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • W • H • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1000) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1000, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CORAL

WHOSE

HEIST

SOAPY

So here we are with Quordle number 1,000 – and who would have guessed that would be the case when it launched in the wake of the Wordle explosion nearly three years ago? No me, anyway – I stupidly thought most of the Wordle clones and alternatives would go the way of the dinosaurs, but this one at least has endured, thanks to the patronage of the dictionary Merriam-Webster, which bought Quordle in January 2023.

It didn't exactly celebrate the occasion with a notable game, though. I failed to solve yesterday's Quordle, so this was my reset – and it was an easy one, thankfully. My three set start words, STARE, DOILY and PUNCH, did almost all of the hard work for me, giving me all five letters for three-quarters of the board. All I needed to do with those was to solve an anagram: CORAL, HEIST, SOAPY, easy. That left one more, where I had four letters. But two were already green, so finding WHOSE was really not difficult.

It might have been nice if the words had been more interesting in some sense, but don't worry about all that – just be pleased that Quordle is still going strong after all of this time.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1000) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1000, are…

SPITE

ALIGN

OPIUM

CRIME

Quordle answers: The past 20