NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 20 (game #497)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #497) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PADDLE

SEW

ROW

STORY

OAR

FORE

COLUMN

RACKET

NET

BUTT

FEATURE

BALL

CLATTER

TABLE

RUCKUS

ARTICLE

NYT Connections today (game #497) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Press pieces

Press pieces Green: What's that sound?

What's that sound? Blue: Ping pong

Ping pong Purple: Sounds like a connecting term

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #497) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIT OF NEWSPAPER WRITING

GREEN: NOISY DISTURBANCE

BLUE: TABLE TENNIS NEEDS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF COORDINATING CONJUNCTIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #497) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #497, are…

GREEN: NOISY DISTURBANCE CLATTER, RACKET, ROW, RUCKUS

CLATTER, RACKET, ROW, RUCKUS YELLOW: BIT OF NEWSPAPER WRITING ARTICLE, COLUMN, FEATURE, STORY

ARTICLE, COLUMN, FEATURE, STORY BLUE: TABLE TENNIS NEEDS BALL, NET, PADDLE, TABLE

BALL, NET, PADDLE, TABLE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF COORDINATING CONJUNCTIONS BUTT, FORE, OAR, SEW

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

It is perfectly possible to solve the most difficult Connections group, the purple one, without knowing why you're solving it – and I know because it happened to me today.

I'd already got yellow and green, BIT OF NEWSPAPER WRITING and NOISY DISTURBANCE respectively, but was stumped as far as the last two went. I should really have got blue, TABLE TENNIS NEEDS, but at this stage at least I hadn't spotted the connection. However, I had noticed that BUTT, FORE, OAR and SEW were all homophones. Solving it early in the morning, before I was fully awake, I completely failed to spot that they were all HOMOPHONES OF COORDINATING CONJUNCTIONS – but I had a suspicion that they might go together simply because they all sounded like another word, so played it and got it right. Zero kudos to me, but a win all the same.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 19 October, game #496)

YELLOW: BRING ABOUT GENERATE, INSPIRE, PROMPT, PROVOKE

GENERATE, INSPIRE, PROMPT, PROVOKE GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE OFTEN SCENTED CANDLE, INCENSE, LOTION, SOAP

CANDLE, INCENSE, LOTION, SOAP BLUE: THINGS THAT MIGHT STING INSULT, JELLYFISH, NETTLE, WASP

INSULT, JELLYFISH, NETTLE, WASP PURPLE: VIDEO GAME FRANCHISES CIVILIZATION, HALO, MADDEN, METROID