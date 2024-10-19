NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, October 20 (game #231)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #231) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Make yourself at home

NYT Strands today (game #231) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BELT

MELT

MEAL

SOIL

METAL

PLIER

NYT Strands today (game #231) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Lounging around

NYT Strands today (game #231) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 3rd row Last: top, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #231) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #231, are…

OTTOMAN

RECLINER

TABLE

SOFA

FIREPLACE

SHELF

SPANGRAM: LIVING ROOM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today's Strands gave me a good reminder not to jump to conclusions, which I guess is a good lesson for life in general. The theme clue of 'Make yourself at home' had already suggested relaxing in some way, so when I spotted OTTOMAN followed by RECLINER I was sure that 'things you sit on' would be the answer. When I followed up with TABLE I was slightly confused – but I figured maybe there was such thing as a table chair, and I just didn't know the term. And then I got SOFA and my hunch seemed all but confirmed.

At that point, however, I stalled. I couldn't find any more words that worked and couldn't see what the spangram could be. So I had another look and tried to think less literally. And there before me, obvious for all to see, was the spangram: LIVINGROOM. Everything made sense now, and I was able to add FIREPLACE and SHELF to complete the set.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

