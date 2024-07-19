Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, July 20 (game #908)

Welcome to the weekend, Quordle-style. As is the case during the week, you get nine guesses to solve four Wordle-esque puzzles, so don't expect it to get any easier just because you don't have work today. And for those of you who do have work today, I apologize – you'll have to find time for Quordle too.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #908) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #908) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #908) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #908) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #908) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • W • T • P • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #908) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #908, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WAIST

THINK

PROSE

BATHE

Nothing to report here in terms of the main daily Quordle – it's a straightforward one without any real complications. I lost one guess to THING (the answer was THINK), but that aside it was all rather mundane.

The Daily Sequence was a different matter, with ANNOY, GAMMA and UNDID all containing repeated letters, and it required far more thinking time to scrape home in nine guesses.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #908) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #908, are…

ANNOY

BRAWL

GAMMA

UNDID

Quordle answers: The past 20