NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, July 20 (game #405)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #405) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NATURAL

SWEAT

SODA

WORK

JUICE

MAINSTREAM

DAD

FLUID

BURST

CHARGE

BATTERY

SMOOTH

LABOR

POWER

GRACEFUL

EFFORT

NYT Connections today (game #405) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: No trouble

No trouble Green: Put your back into it

Put your back into it Blue: Essential for an electronic gadget

Essential for an electronic gadget Purple: Synonyms for a specific palindromic word that has three letters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #405) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EFFORTLESS

GREEN: EXERTION

BLUE: ENERGY FOR AN ELECTRONIC DEVICE

PURPLE: WHAT “POP” MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #405) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #405, are…

YELLOW: EFFORTLESS FLUID, GRACEFUL, NATURAL, SMOOTH

FLUID, GRACEFUL, NATURAL, SMOOTH GREEN: EXERTION EFFORT, LABOR, SWEAT, WORK

EFFORT, LABOR, SWEAT, WORK BLUE: ENERGY FOR AN ELECTRONIC DEVICE BATTERY, CHARGE, JUICE, POWER

BATTERY, CHARGE, JUICE, POWER PURPLE: WHAT “POP” MIGHT MEAN BURST, DAD, MAINSTREAM, SODA

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was one of the easiest Connections puzzles I've played in a while. The whole thing only took me a couple of minutes, and I think I would even have solved the most difficult purple group if I'd have needed to (I didn't).

I didn't solve them in order; the blue 'energy' group stood out immediately to me, followed by the green 'exertion' and then the yellow 'effortless'. All very straightforward.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 19 July, game #404)

YELLOW: ROMANTIC PARTNER FLAME, LOVER, STEADY, SWEETHEART

FLAME, LOVER, STEADY, SWEETHEART GREEN: INSULT BURN, DIG, JAB, SLIGHT

BURN, DIG, JAB, SLIGHT BLUE: GAS PUMP OPTIONS DIESEL, PLUS, PREMIUM, REGULAR

DIESEL, PLUS, PREMIUM, REGULAR PURPLE: ___ TABLE COFFEE, PERIODIC, POOL, WATER