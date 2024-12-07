NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, December 7 (game #279)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #279) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Prepare to be eaten

NYT Strands today (game #279) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STOP

STAMP

HEAT

MATCH

CHOP

TOAST

NYT Strands today (game #279) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Spuds up

NYT Strands today (game #279) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 4th column Last: top, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #279) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #279, are…

FRIED

BAKED

MASHED

ROASTED

FONDANT

SCALLOPED

SPANGRAM: HOT POTATO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Having spent far too long watching The Walking Dead, zombies – or “walkers” – was my first thought about today’s clue “Prepare to be eaten". I used to love that show, but then it turned into a zombie itself and self-replicated into other weaker versions of itself. Then those weaker versions self-replicated into even weaker more boring versions, so you could hardly recognize the old Walking Dead anymore.

Anyway, I digress because today’s Strands was actually about the greatest vegetable of them all – the beloved HOT POTATO – and some of the multiple ways in which it can be cooked. My favorite is smashed potatoes – boiled whole, then squished, then drizzled, then BAKED – it works, my friends.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

