NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, December 7 (game #545)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #544) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SUN

FLY

HORN

WINGS

ASSOCIATE

LEGS

FELLOW

BOW

STORM

CHUM

RELATE

LIBERTY

BAIT

EQUATE

LURE

AFFILIATE

NYT Connections today (game #545) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Collected thoughts

Collected thoughts Green: Angling essentials

Angling essentials Blue: Female ballers

Female ballers Purple: Extended words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #545) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINK OF TOGETHER

GREEN: WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH

BLUE: W.N.B.A. TEAMS

PURPLE: LONG___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #545) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #545, are…

YELLOW: THINK OF TOGETHER AFFILIATE, ASSOCIATE, EQUATE, RELATE

AFFILIATE, ASSOCIATE, EQUATE, RELATE GREEN: WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH BAIT, CHUM, FLY, LURE

BAIT, CHUM, FLY, LURE BLUE: W.N.B.A. TEAMS LIBERTY, STORM, SUN, WINGS

LIBERTY, STORM, SUN, WINGS PURPLE: LONG___ BOW, FELLOW, HORN, LEGS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

In the UK, if someone is being friendly – or, indeed, unfriendly (it’s a fine line) – to a stranger in a bar they’ll most likely call them "mate". But what jumped out at me from today’s grid was some nicer ways to address someone you don’t know. Were you working for some fancy legal establishment I’m sure you’d be calling every other person your ASSOCIATE, AFFILIATE or FELLOW but where’s the fourth word for this formal group?

Casting my net not very far from home, it was easy to net FLY, CHUM, BAIT, and LURE into a bucket (see what I did there?). but the fact that it was the GREEN group meant there must be an easier catch on the grid.

Connections really does have a way of keeping you humble, and I went into a Shuffle frenzy trying to see the other sets. Thinking it must be describing an animal, I selected HORN, WINGS, LEGS, and BOW but was one away.

Scrubbing the “mate” idea completely, guesswork got me the YELLOW, and it was luck rather than knowledge of the WNBA that got me home. But it was hardly a slam dunk.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 6 December, game #544)

YELLOW: BAFFLE PERPLEX, PUZZLE, STUMP, VEX

PERPLEX, PUZZLE, STUMP, VEX GREEN: CURSE HEX, JINX, POX, SPELL

HEX, JINX, POX, SPELL BLUE: “TOY STORY” CHARACTERS, FAMILIARLY BUZZ, HAMM, REX, SLINKY

BUZZ, HAMM, REX, SLINKY PURPLE: COLLOQUIAL SUFFIXES CORE, GATE, MANIA, PILLED